ESG Content Reviews: Dexter Resurrection
Dexter: Resurrection builds a morally slippery stage where personal governance battles societal norms. It’s essential for anyone interested in justice, accountability, and the gray zones in between.
Dexter follows Dexter Morgan—by day a forensic blood-spatter analyst, by night a vigilante serial killer who targets other murderers. Initially set in Miami, the franchise has since expanded:
Dexter: New Blood saw him relocate to suburban New York, confronting personal and moral reckoning.
Dexter: Original Sin (a 1991 prequel on Paramount+) explores Dexte…