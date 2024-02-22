ESG Clean Energy Announces Positive Test Results of Patented Carbon Capture Water Removal System
Company touts results from tests of its patented water removal system exceed a water removal rate of over 90 percent.
ESG Clean Energy, LLC, developers of power generation/carbon capture systems with a nearly Zero Carbon output, announced that the results from tests of its patented water removal system exceed a water removal rate of over 90 percent.
Reaching this level of efficiency in removing water from power generation emissions, enables the lowest-cost and most ene…