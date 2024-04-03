ESG Becoming a Steel Trap in M&A Activity
Nippon Steel’s proposed $14.1 billion takeover plan lists accelerated decarbonization potential as a “strategic benefit.”
According to GreenBiz, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations are both driving and deterring mergers and acquisitions, especially in raw materials like steel.
Almost a quarter of senior M&A executives cited ESG regulations such as mandatory reporting requirements as one of the top two factors most likely to suppress deals in 2024, acco…