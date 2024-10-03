ESG Backlash Persists, Governance Proposals Skyrocket, and Environmental Proposals Fizzle
While environmental and social proposals had little success in passage, governance proposals had many wins.
The 2024 proxy season saw a rise in politically motivated shareholder proposals, reveals a new report by The Conference Board. Anti-ESG groups increased their activity, focusing on companies' DEI initiatives, while progressive groups continued to push for changes in line with their priorities.
