The last 12 months have been a whiplash year for ESG disclosure. In the U.S., the headline federal climate rule stalled; states—especially California—kept moving; Europe pressed ahead with CSRD, assurance, and due-diligence expectations; and investors recalibrated how they vote on environmental and social resolutions. If you chair an audit committee, lead IR, or run sustainability, your 2026 annual meeting will be judged against a different rulebook than your 2024 deck was built for.

Below is a practical briefing on what shifted in 2024–2025 and a concrete, quarter-by-quarter readiness plan for 4Q 2025 and 1-3Q 2026.

What changed in the past year