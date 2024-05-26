ESG Algorithmic Governance: How AI Can Ensure Compliance and Accountability
With the help of ESG algorithms, AI applications have finally found their way to digital governance, primarily focusing on automating the process of governance, policy and compliance.
Putting Environment Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in corporate strategies has been the most essential element of creating sustainable companies that care about society and can make progress financially.
However, the size and the thoroughness of ESG measures have been in existence which is a core factor limiting in the development of the execution…