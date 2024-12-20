EPA Sending Oregon Millions for more Electric School Buses
The EPA has also granted Oregon since 2022 more than $64 million in rebates and grants for 23 school districts, allowing them to purchase about 200 electric school buses.
Oregon will soon have more than 200 federally-funded electric school buses shuttling kids to and from school following an announcement that the state will get money for more early next year.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Dec. 11 that it has allocated more than $6.5 million to Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality so districts can r…