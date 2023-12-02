EPA Releases New Methane Regulations at 3AM, Coincides with COP28 Agenda
President Joe Biden's War on Oil and Gas continues with the latest round of regulations.
The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled sweeping new regulations targeting methane emissions from the oil and gas sector on Saturday morning. This is a significant action from President Joe Biden advancing his strategy and public policy of a “War on Oil and Gas”.
The rule’s 3 a.m. rollout was timed to coincide with the ongoing COP28, a U.N. climate …