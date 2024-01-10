Envision Gains Recognition for Leadership in Sustainable Wind Energy at International ESG Event
The involvement of IFC at the event echoed the growing emphasis on ethical and responsible practices within the wind energy sector.
The "ESG in Wind & Wind Project Development in Emerging Markets" forum, hosted by Envision Energy, the world's leading net-zero technology partner, in collaboration with AMEA Power, a global renewable energy developer, and International Finance Corporation (IFC), concluded successfully in Dubai.
The event brought together wind industry leaders and finan…