A shrimp boat sits by a dock in Cameron Parish. (Elise Plunk/Louisiana Illuminator)

Environmental groups are yet again challenging Louisiana regulators in their decision to reissue a previously suspended permit for a liquified natural gas export facility in Cameron Parish.

The Sierra Club, Turtle Island Restoration Network and Louisiana Bucket Brigade filed a lawsuit in Louisiana’s 38th Judicial District against the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy.

The environmental groups say that the agency “violated its constitutional, statutory and regulatory duties,” as well as the court’s previous judgment when it reissued a permit for the construction of Commonwealth LNG’s export facility on the coast of Cameron Parish.