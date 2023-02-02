Entergy Recognized Again As Sustainable Leader
Chairman believes 'We power life' and it goes far beyond the essential service they provide for their customers and communities.
According to the company press release, recent recognition of Entergy's leadership in Environmental Social Governance (ESG) performance demonstrates the company's commitment to creating sustainable value for all its stakeholders.
Entergy was recently named for the 21st consecutive year to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a global standard for benchma…