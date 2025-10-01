Somewhere between the aroma of frying corn dogs and the sticky sweetness of Mr. Sticky’s legendary buns, 400,000 people converged on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania. They came for rides, food, and maybe a little nostalgia—not necessarily to contemplate energy security or lowering global emissions.

Yet as The Energy Detox host Joe Sinnott discovered while shepherding his family through the chaos, EQT’s fairground ad promised something weightier: a future of affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy for the world. The question at the heart of this episode—What actually sticks with people: global energy goals or corn dogs for the kids?—becomes a clever entry point into exploring how energy companies, corporate leaders, and career professionals communicate impact.

Episode 122 doesn’t just analyze EQT’s message. It serves up a broader commentary on advocacy, messaging, and how “stickiness”—as made famous by Malcolm Gladwell—applies to everything from shale gas benefits to career transitions.

This episode doesn’t rely on big-name guests or panels. Instead, the host draws from personal experience—walking the fairgrounds, hearing EQT’s ad echo across the PA system, and reflecting on whether anyone, amid the heat and noise, actually absorbs the company’s mission.

He revisits concepts introduced in Episode 94: “How Do We Make Nat Gas Stickier?”, where Malcolm Gladwell’s The Tipping Point inspired a conversation about how small, strategic changes can make messages contagious. Here, the Bloomsburg Fair becomes a live-action case study:

EQT’s ad promises global benefits: energy security, lower emissions, cheaper power.

But the fairgoers’ reality is local, personal, and immediate: rides, food, prices, family fun.

That gap between mission statements and Mr. Sticky’s buns is where Episode 122 finds its theme: impact isn’t real until people feel it.

Energy Advocacy Needs a Corn Dog Equivalent (CDE)

The host coins the “Corn Dog Equivalent” as a metaphor for translating billion-dollar energy savings into something people can see, taste, and literally sink their teeth into.

Pennsylvanians save roughly $1,100–$2,200 per year on energy costs thanks to natural gas development. That’s hundreds of corn dogs, rides, or sticky buns families could enjoy—all because of shale gas.

By grounding abstract numbers in concrete experiences, energy companies can make their value proposition unforgettable. Global emissions targets are noble; free corn dogs at the fair are memorable.

Corporate Messaging Often Stops at the Mission Statement

Episode 122 skewers a common corporate habit: leaders tout high-level missions—energy security, sustainability, innovation—without translating them into human terms.

EQT’s ad wasn’t wrong, inaccurate, or even boring. It was simply… forgettable. In the cacophony of a fairground—or a busy consumer’s life—messages need relevance, immediacy, and personal connection.

As the host notes, the mattress vendors at the fair didn’t talk about revolutionizing sleep technology; they said, “You look tired. Want a better night’s sleep?” That message sticks because it solves a real, felt problem.

Career Transitions Require the Same Stickiness

In a surprising but effective twist, the episode applies the same lesson to personal branding and job hunting.

Too many resumes and LinkedIn profiles, the host argues, read like corporate mission statements: broad promises to “change the world” rather than clear demonstrations of value. Employers, like fairgoers, want specifics. They want to know: What’s in it for me?

Whether you’re pitching natural gas benefits or your own skills, the message must pass the “sticky” test—concrete, relatable, and easy to remember.

Episode 122 of The Energy Detox delivers more than a witty comparison between corn dogs and corporate messaging. It’s a call to arms for energy advocates, executives, and job seekers alike:

Make it personal. Make it tangible. Make it stick.

EQT and the entire natural gas industry have world-changing data on their side—lower emissions, energy security, economic growth. But until those numbers translate into fairground moments families can taste, touch, or ride, the message risks fading into background noise.

As the host puts it: “Flip the conversation. Start with sticky.”

Because whether you’re selling energy, mattresses, or your own career story, the first job is to get people to stop, listen, and care—before the next corn dog steals their attention.

Joe Sinnott is an executive coach and founder of Witting Partners, which brings deep, industry-grounded insight to leadership coaching in oil, gas and energy sectors. His career spans from hands-on field work in the Gulf of Mexico to strategic leadership roles in Appalachia, navigating the full spectrum from service companies to operators. Click here for more information on Sinnott.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK