Eminent Domain, Carbon Pipeline Protection Rally Planned in Bismarck on Friday
There is a citizens’ rally planned for Friday, September 22nd at 5:30 pm at the steps of the North Dakota state capitol.
The story involving Summit Carbon Solutions and their attempt to build the largest carbon dioxide pipeline in the world has added another chapter.
The most recent chapter is that the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) voted 2-1 to accept Summit’s petition to reconsider. This means that the PSC will consider Summit’s revised documents and maps.…