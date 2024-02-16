Elon Musk Says Major Money Funds Like BlackRock, Fidelity ‘Inflicted’ ESG on American Investors
The billionaire says ‘the public is being lied to’ regarding ESG's agenda.
Millions of Americans are happy to hand over the power of their portfolio to a professional.
And while asset managers should, in theory, be more successful than the average American investing for themselves, Tesla CEO Elon Musk worries they’re not always making decisions in the best interest of individual investors — especially when it comes to promoting…