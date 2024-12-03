Op/Ed: Eliminating DEI in Idaho is a Backward Move
If Idaho is preparing students to work in an interconnected world, the students must know how to interact with other cultures and people, writes guest columnist Rebecca Tallent.
The Idaho State Board of Education is considering a proposal that would ban diversity-equity-inclusion programs on all college campuses.
But, in its deliberations, is the board also looking at the unintended consequences of such action?
A bit of background: The Idaho State Legislature has repeatedly expressed displeasure/distrust of DEI programs. Several …