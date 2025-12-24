Screenshot source: Maine Wire

A Montgomery County, Pa., elementary school principal is on administrative leave Friday after admitting he used antisemitic language, Philadelphia-area media outlets reported.

After leaving a voicemail for a parent, Principal Phillip Leddy of Lower Gwynedd Elementary School allegedly went on the antisemitic rant while using profanity after he thought the phone had been hung up, Fox 29 reported. During his diatribe to another staff member, Leddy allegedly used the phrase “Jew camp,” claimed that the parent in question was probably an attorney and had “Jew money” while also repeating an antisemitic conspiracy theory about Jews and banks, according to a statement by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

“The presence of others in the room, the lack of challenge or interruption, and the comfort with which these remarks were spoken raise serious questions about culture, accountability, and oversight within the school environment,” the Jewish Federation said in the release. “We understand the district is also investigating the involvement of others whose voices are audible on the recording, which is a necessary and appropriate step.”

Leddy reported himself for making the comments and has been recommended for termination, according to WVPI TV. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

According to an archived version of his biography on the Lower Gwynedd Elementary School website, Leddy became principal in September 2023 after serving several years as Committee Chair of the district’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and as a principal for fifth and sixth-grade students at another elementary school. His biography was removed from the school’s site as of Friday night.

“I do not believe the actions and words of this principal reflect the views of our staff entirely,” Wissahickon School District Superintendent Dr. Mwenyewe Dawan told CBS Philadelphia. “One person’s hateful actions should not negatively impact the way our community views the rest of our staff.”

The Wissahickon School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

