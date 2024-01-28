Eight In Ten Local Media Pros Expect Digital Revenue Growth in 2024
Top successes for local media in 2023 were digital subscription (21%), website/app redesigns (17%), new digital tools/technology (13%) and video/OTT/CTV (13%) and agency services (13%).
Digital advertising revenue was up in 2023 compared to the previous year for nearly half of respondents (49%) who participated in a Local Media Consortium survey. Just over one in five (21%) said it was flat and 19% reported a decrease in digital ad revenue.
Respondents to the organization’s Local Media Industry Insights Survey 2023 included C-suite exec…