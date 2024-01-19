Each NFL Team’s Biggest Social Media Influencer
Ravens’ player Odell Beckham Jr. has the biggest social media influence in the league, boasting nearly 18 million followers on Instagram.
New research has revealed the most influential players on each NFL team on social media.
The study by sports betting media group Canada Sports Betting analyzed the follower counts of NFL players to see which players had the most social media influence from each team in the league.
It found that overall, Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Baltimore R…