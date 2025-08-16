Duke Energy Shuffles Costs to Make Proposed Carolinas Merger More Attractive to the Carolinas
With the Carolinas continuing to rank among the fastest growing states in the nation, Duke Energy tells regulators now is the time to bring the two service areas under one umbrella.
Duke Energy is asking state and federal regulators to approve to a merger of its two utility companies providing power to the Palmetto and Tar Heel states.
To get South Carolina regulators to agree, the utility company proposes shuffling money around between customer groups to prevent potential sticker shock to its electric customers in the Upstate.
Duke’…