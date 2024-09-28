Duke Energy Restores Power to 723,000
Duke Energy restores power to 723,000 Carolinas customers, restoration work continues as company determines restoration times for hardest-hit areas.
Duke Energy workers have labored through record flooding, road closures, storm debris and more over the past 24 hours to restore power to 723,000 customers in the Carolinas.
The company said nearly all customers outside of the western parts of the Carolinas should have power restored by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 29, though many will be restored befo…