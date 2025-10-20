I wasn’t planning on destroying an industry before 8 a.m.

I was just dropping my kid off at school — coffee cooling in one hand, permission slip unsigned in the other — when I ran into Dan. You know Dan: works for “State Housing and Community Development Strategy,” which I always assumed was code for free muffins and PowerPoints.

Dan likes to vent to me in the mornings. Says it’s because I’m a “free market guy” and I’ve publicly questioned a government employee or three in my day. So there I am, trying to remember if my kid even has shoes on, while he’s telling me about task forces, budget reviews, and unresolved issues “at the department.”

It always ends the same way:

He unloads his problems.

Then he asks me how my business is doing.

I laughed — mostly because comedy is cheaper than therapy.

“I’ve always had this idea,” I said. “A real estate nonprofit that actually helps people. Charge $99, give homeowners all the documents, show them what to file, assist them through the sale — no commissions, no realtors, no middlemen.”

It was a joke.

Dan didn’t laugh.

“Chuck,” he said, lowering his voice, “you could get federal money for that. Housing equity. Transactional access. Property literacy. If we don’t spend it this quarter, we lose it.”

Then he leaned in like he was passing nuclear codes.

“Use phrases like transactional friction reduction, stakeholder alignment, equitable homeownership pathways. And list me as ‘program liaison’ — not responsible, just mentioned.”

He winked.

And that’s the moment my free-market brain switched over to the new operating system: government-managed capitalism.

Flashback: When I Believed in the Real Market

Back when I was involved in that little regional magazine — real capitalism. I wasn’t even supposed to run it. I was one of six silent investors. I had other investments, and a small consulting company that actually needed my attention day-to-day. My job was supposed to be simple: write the checks, attend the occasional lunch, nod approvingly during budget meetings, and go back to my real work.

Then the economy happened.

2002 recession — ad sales died.

2006 dip — small businesses folded.

2008 crash — everything burned.

Every time, the same story:

I invested $100K and ended up paying to work.

Each recession, I wrote off over $50,000 in unpaid advertising each recession, over $100K in 2008 alone. When your ad spots cost $250–$500, that’s not one loss — that’s hundreds of mom-and-pop businesses gone.

And because we couldn’t afford staff? The “silent investor” became:

The guy taking out the trash

The one posting flyers downtown

The delivery driver at 6 a.m.

The collections department chasing checks that would never clear

That’s real free enterprise. No safety net. No grants. Just coffee, debt, and optimism.

I invested money, donated my sanity, worked for free, and called it entrepreneurship.

Then the NGOs Moved In

And here’s where the world changed.

While we were bleeding to keep that magazine alive, a new kind of competitor appeared:

Nonprofit newsrooms. Government-funded Entrepreneurs doing events. Foundation-funded storytelling labs. University-backed “civic media partnerships.”

They didn’t need advertisers.

They didn’t need staff to take out the trash.

They had grant writers and politicians doing the selling for them — not sales reps pounding pavement, chasing business, and praying checks would clear.

And they wiped us out without even trying.

That’s when it clicked — still standing in that school parking lot:

“Wait… if nonprofits helped media by replacing it, why couldn’t I help real estate the same way?”

Over the weekend, I wrote a proposal using all the magic words:

✔ Transactional friction reduction

✔ Citizen-led homeownership literacy

✔ Community equity preservation toolkit

✔ Public-private empowerment model

Submitted it to the state portal.

Thirty days later? Approved.

I hadn’t sold a single house.

I didn’t even have an office.

But magically, I had funding for:

✅ Two full-time salaries (mine + a friend who knows Canva)

✅ Office rent and utilities

✅ Travel to “housing equity conferences” in Austin and Denver

✅ Health insurance

✅ No need for revenue for 2–3 years

No cold calls.

No collecting money.

No $50K losses when the bakery downtown shuts down.

Just government-funded serenity to “test my idea.”

Seriously, This Is What The Market Has Become

So let’s be honest: Why wouldn’t I do this?

Why wouldn’t I take the $250K-a-year job where I work from home, attend networking events, post photos with policymakers, and use my NGO staff to help with my side hustles?

This isn’t selling out.

This is evolving.

And the best part?

If the NGO fails — I lose nothing.

The money wasn’t mine.

The risk wasn’t mine.

I still keep the salary, the contacts, the LinkedIn photos.

And if it collapses?

We just rebrand.

Same template. New sector.

If I’m being honest, after giving away “free services,” pocketing six figures, hopping from housing equity conference to conference, eating mini quiches at networking tables, and posting it all online like I cured homelessness — I’m addicted.

Why would I stop now?

I want more.

More grant cycles.

More government-funded bliss.

More time to build my real companies quietly on the side while my nonprofit pays for my insurance, rent, travel, and coffee.

Because at some point you stop asking, “Is this ethical?”

And start asking, “Why am I the only one not doing it?”

Future Business Ideas (All Tax-Exempt and Fully Funded)

Because once you’ve tasted six-figure salaries, grant-funded travel, and taxpayer-paid pastries — you don’t retire. You scale.

• Urban Raccoon Rehabilitation Authority

Because city raccoons are “unhoused, food-insecure, and misunderstood.”

Pilot initiatives include Trauma-Informed Trash Access Points and Nocturnal Equity Task Forces.

• Midwest Windmill Trauma Recovery Center

For turbines emotionally impacted by grid demands, inconsistent wind patterns, and bat impacts.

Specialized care: Rotational Mindfulness Therapy and Blade-Centered Healing.

• The Great Plains Anti-Hog Task Force

Because feral pigs in Texas are a “biodiversity equity challenge”… and coming to a garden near you.

Federal support likely from USDA, Department of Interior, and Wellness for Wildlife subcommittees.

Each one?

Easily $250K a year for three years. Office optional.

Too far?

Or exactly far enough?

Final Thoughts

So tell me, reader:

$99 to sell your house. No commissions. Government-funded.

Is it a great nonprofit idea?

Or the end of the real estate industry as we know it?

If NGOs decide to “help” real estate the way they helped media, realtors have about two years before they’re staging their own homes for the $99 nonprofit — and they’ll be the first in line to pay the very organization that helped reinvent their industry.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.