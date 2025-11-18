Hollywood has its rules.

The oilfield has its rules.

And strangely enough, they share the same moral code:

If you weren’t there when the work was being done, don’t show up for the credit.

That brings us to Landman, Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan, and the American Petroleum Institute — specifically API President and CEO Mike Sommers, whose behavior across Season 1 and Season 2 of the franchise reveals a pattern the industry has seen before.

Because this isn’t just about a TV show.

This is about authenticity versus opportunism.

Storytelling versus spin.

People who built something versus people who waited for the applause before walking briskly onstage with a press release in hand.

Season 1: API Spent Seven Figures to Counter Landman

Before we talk about the Season 2 piggyback, you have to understand the Season 1 record. Because it is not subtle.

When Landman premiered in 2024, API didn’t support the show.

They didn’t celebrate it.

They didn’t amplify it.

They attacked it.

API spent seven figures running ads challenging a show that was, for once, offering a humanized, culturally honest portrayal of the oil and gas workforce.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram:

“The American Petroleum Institute is spending seven figures on ads running alongside the series to counter some of the negative depictions of the industry.”

— Nov. 18, 2024

API wasn’t shy about why:

“We’re trying to counter some of the negative depictions…”

“Nothing I’ve seen portrayed is my experience…”

“Our job is to counteract that negative depiction…”

In other words:

When the show needed support, API delivered resistance.

Before Landman proved itself…

Before it earned cultural traction…

Before it became a win for the oilfield…

API positioned itself against the franchise.

Let that timeline sink in.

Screen shot of World Oil’s article on API’s highlighting of the industry. Mike Sommers’ personal brand is shown in the image, not an oil and gas worker or Paramount Plus Landman image.

Season 2: Suddenly API Wants to Stand in the Spotlight

Fast-forward to 2025.

Landman Season 2 premieres.

The show is a hit.

Paramount built trust with oilfield families.

Sheridan delivered authenticity.

Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and the entire crew earned credibility with the workforce.

And now, out of nowhere, API launches this headline:

“API launches national campaign highlighting U.S. oil and gas workforce as ‘Landman’ returns.”

This wasn’t collaboration.

This wasn’t partnership.

This wasn’t a coordinated rollout.

This was the textbook definition of a:

Retroactive brand hijack.

And in spiritual and oilfield circles, there’s a more accurate word:

Gloryhounding — stepping into the spotlight after someone else did the work.

Look at the move:

Season 1 → API attacks the show.

Season 2 → API tries to stand next to the show.

Paramount built the cultural moment.

The oilfield earned the cultural moment.

And API wants the credit for the cultural moment.

Every roughneck, landman, and pumper knows this type of person.

He’s the guy who wasn’t there on the rig-up, wasn’t there when the deal got signed, wasn’t there when things went sideways…

…but shows up for the media day.

This Isn’t a One-Off. It’s the Same Pattern DEPA Warned About Years Ago.

To understand the Sommers–Landman pivot, you have to understand what Jerry R. Simmons, President and CEO of the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance (DEPA), has been saying for years.

DEPA wasn’t formed to go along with the multinational narrative.

DEPA was created because:

Independent producers weren’t being represented

API was drifting toward global policy frameworks

The working class was paying the price for decisions made in boardrooms and think tanks

And the Beltway elite were speaking for people they don’t understand and don’t live among

Simmons calls the past ten years the “Decade of Disconnection.”

Plastic bans.

Straw bans.

Anti-oil rhetoric.

And then the biggest one:

API endorsing carbon pricing — the policy DEPA calls “the first step toward a carbon tax.”

DEPA said it plainly:

“Pricing and taxing carbon harms working families and undermines American energy independence.”

And they were right.

Which brings us to the part of the story that makes the Landman hijack more damning.

Because the minute API endorsed a carbon price…

everyone — and I mean everyone — started asking what Sommers was doing.

2021: Sommers Endorses Carbon Pricing and Both Parties Revolt

Here’s where the E&E News reporting becomes crucial.

When API endorsed a carbon price in 2021, their own allies pushed back hard.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R–ND)

“I’ve been disappointed in corporations trying to curry favor with the Biden administration… and I’m afraid that’s what’s going on here.”

Representative Kevin Brady (R–TX)

“Driving up energy prices and killing oil and gas jobs is flat-Earth thinking.”

Representative Garret Graves (R–LA)

“How much of this reflects the international representation inside API?”

And on the other side:

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D–RI)

“I don’t believe they actually support carbon pricing… it appears to be a pretense to block real climate action.”

Think about that:

Republicans believed API was selling them out

Democrats believed API was pretending to support the policy

Independents believed they were blindsided

And API insisted this was “leadership”

This wasn’t a principled stance.

It was positioning — the same thing Sommers is doing with Landman.

Even worse?

API bragged that carbon pricing was their “top priority,” holding:

160+ lobbying meetings

Meetings with Gina McCarthy

Meetings with EPA, Interior, Oversight

Quiet Hill outreach to sell the idea

While the workforce that Landman celebrates would be the ones paying for it.

This is not accidental.

This is not isolated.

This is the pattern:

Make a Beltway-friendly move Upset the workforce Upset both political parties Claim it’s “energy leadership” Run PR to fix the optics Hope no one remembers

But the oilfield remembers.

DEPA remembers.

And now, thanks to Landman, the country remembers too.

Screenshot from a search engine

Paramount’s Storytelling Succeeded Because It Was Authentic — Sommers’ Response Is the Opposite

Landman works because it’s not corporate.

Because it’s not sanitized.

Because it wasn’t filtered through trade association talking points.

People love the show because it feels real.

API now risks undercutting that authenticity:

Activists will point to API and claim the show is propaganda

Studios hate unsolicited political co-optation

Workers know when someone shows up late for the credit

Paramount now has to distance themselves from API to protect the franchise

Sommers isn’t helping the show.

He’s threatening its credibility.

He’s doing to Landman what he did to carbon pricing:

Aligning himself after the fact

Injecting corporate spin

Confusing the public narrative

Making the people who did the work look guilty by association

That’s why the headline of this column matters:

Paramount earned the moment.

The oilfield earned the moment.

API did not.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Final Thought: The Oilfield Deserves Better Than a Gloryhound

API didn’t build Season 1.

API didn’t support Season 1.

API ran ads against Season 1.

Then Season 2 arrives…

…and Mike Sommers tries to walk into the picture like he was part of the original cast.

It’s not leadership.

It’s not solidarity.

It’s not advocacy.

It’s gloryhounding.

And the oilfield sees it.

Because the people who do the work —

the people Landman portrays —

know exactly who was there when this story needed courage…

…and who showed up only after Hollywood did the heavy lifting.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

THANKSGIVING DAY GAME - Nov 27: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

DOUBLEHEADER - Nov 30 - Highlighted Game: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

UEFA Champions League

Big 10 College Football (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® plan)