Does ESG Discriminate in Video Game Financing?
A former team lead of "World of Warcraft," claims the video game industry and entertainment at large cater to progressive views in their content in exchange for access to money.
A former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern recently detailed how influential ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) standards are for video game developers.
If you are unfamiliar with the term ESG, it is essentially a set of standards that a number of governments and financial institutions have created to determine how they will invest…