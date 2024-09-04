DOE Grants WMU $5M to Advance Carbon Capture and Storage
The Michigan Basin has been recognized as a top region for its CCUS possibilities—with at least 70 gigatons of CO2 storage available in five key reservoirs and unknown potential in many others.
Western Michigan University is on the leading edge of innovation aimed at curbing the global impacts of climate change. The institution will receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management as part of a $44.5 million effort to advance commercial-scale carbon capture, transport and storage across the U…