Divine Sentinels: Cayce & Carl's Awakening Power of Dogs
When paired with Jung’s dream archetypes and the sacred reverence shown by ancient Egyptians, Cayce’s insights form a compelling thesis about the true meaning of dogs in our communities and souls.
Across cultures and centuries, dogs have walked faithfully beside humans—not just as guardians or hunters, but as companions in a far deeper, spiritual sense. While science has long admired their sensory gifts and social intelligence, mystics and philosophers have suggested dogs are more than domesticated animals. They may be messengers of the divine, c…