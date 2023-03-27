Discover to Start Tracking Firearm Purchases in April
Last year, Visa, Mastercard and American Express agreed to add new merchant category codes (MCCs) to provide more information about retailers who sell firearms.
According to online finance e-zine PYMENTS, Discover will allow its network to track sales at gun sellers starting in April 2023. This is heavily influenced by the ESG Culture brought into the economy, specifically seeded in the banking industry.
The Discover card network is the first to publicly give a date for the initiative, designed to help law enf…