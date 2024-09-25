Digital Keeps National Brand Focus On Audio, With Spending Up Double-Digits In First Half
“While the overall share of digital audio to terrestrial radio dollars feels a little on the high side to me, I think directionally we can see where things continue to head,” says Andy Lipset.
Digital audio made a significant leap in the share of total national audio ad spending during the first half of 2024 according to Guideline, which reports total digital audio ad spending now accounts for nearly two-thirds of national audio ad dollars, climbing eight percentage points to a 65% share during the first half of the year.
Guideline’s data is p…