They rolled it out like a proud new tractor at the county fair.

Shiny. Efficient. Trustworthy. Branded with the seal of the university. Launched at a trade show like a commercial product. Powered by artificial intelligence. Free to use. “Research-based.” “Accessible.” “Innovative.”

And most people clapped.

Not because they were wrong to. But because we’ve drifted so far from what a free market looks like that we no longer recognize when the horse has left the barn.

This isn’t a rant. It’s an observation from a farm boy who knows how fences are supposed to work. If the gate is open and the horses are already grazing in the neighbor’s field, arguing about whether the latch was built correctly doesn’t bring them home.

Penn State Extension built Tilva, an AI assistant for agriculture, using public funds, public data, public infrastructure, and public trust. It’s powered by PlantVillage, another Penn State–born platform that already operates like a global AI product. No private company is listed as a partner. No venture capital firm took risk. No entrepreneur mortgaged their house to build it.

And that’s the point.

In the old free-market system, universities produced knowledge. Entrepreneurs built products. Farmers chose what worked. Risk was private. Reward was private. Failure was private.

Now the university is doing all three:

Creating the knowledge.

Building the platform.

Delivering the service.

That’s not education anymore. That’s state-sponsored market participation.

And once that line is crossed, everything changes.

Let’s talk about how.

First, the abuse of risk insulation.

In a free market, failure is the teacher. If a startup builds a bad tool, it dies. Investors lose. The model improves. That pain is the mechanism that keeps innovation honest.

When a university builds the same product and it fails, nothing really happens. Budgets continue. Titles remain. The project is quietly retired or renamed. There is no discipline. No consequence. No accountability.

That is not competition. That is immunity.

Second, the abuse of credibility capture.

Universities don’t just sell information. They sell authority. When Penn State releases a tool, it isn’t “an option.” It becomes the answer. Competing ideas don’t compete on merit; they compete against institutional trust that took 150 years to build.

Private innovators don’t just need a better product. They need to be better than the reputation of an entire university system. That is an impossible bar.

Third, the abuse of market preemption.

Tilva doesn’t have to charge money to kill a market. It just has to exist.

Why would an entrepreneur build a competing tool when:

The university has permanent funding

Free marketing through extension networks

Automatic credibility

Built-in distribution

Control of the source data

You’re not competing with another startup. You’re competing with the referee who owns the stadium and writes the rules.

Markets die quietly when entrepreneurs stop trying.

Fourth, the abuse of data enclosure.

Public data was supposed to be a commons. Shared. Neutral. Accessible.

But when the same institution that creates the data also controls the platform that interprets it, the data becomes power. They generate the facts, interpret the facts, and deliver the conclusion. That’s vertical integration of truth.

That is not education. That is authority architecture.

Fifth, the abuse of mission laundering.

Everything gets wrapped in “public good.” Branding. UX design. Platform launches. Trade show rollouts. Automated service delivery.

These are not academic activities. They are product development behaviors wearing a university badge. It’s commercial activity without commercial accountability.

Sixth, the abuse of regulatory immunity.

Private companies face liability. Consumer protection laws. Product performance accountability. Universities operate in gray zones protected by their status. Same activity. Different rules. That’s not fair competition. That’s structural favoritism.

Seventh, the abuse of political insulation.

If a corporation launched an AI platform to guide farmers, activists would scrutinize it. Legislators would investigate it. Journalists would question its motives.

When a university does it, it’s called progress.

That asymmetry allows power to grow without consent.

And finally, the most dangerous abuse: the removal of choice.

Nobody is forcing anyone to use Tilva. That’s how centralization works now. It doesn’t arrive by mandate. It arrives by convenience and authority. When only one option carries credibility, choice becomes theoretical.

Freedom without alternatives is not freedom.

This is how a State Sponsored Market is born.

Not through takeover.

Not through revolution.

But through quiet institutional expansion.

Different Animal, Same Barn

If this sounds theoretical, let me give you a living, chirping, feathered example.

Cornell University already ran this experiment in another field: bird identification.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology created Merlin Bird ID, eBird, and BirdNET. They are brilliant tools. They are accurate. They are free. They are trusted. And they are completely dominant.

Most paid bird identification apps didn’t lose because they were worse. They lost because they were competing with a taxpayer-supported university that owned the data, the research, the credibility, and the distribution.

Merlin didn’t out-innovate the market. It replaced it.

Once Cornell released Merlin:

Entrepreneurs stopped building competing bird ID tools.

Paid apps lost their value proposition.

The private market collapsed quietly.

The university became the platform.

And nobody called it monopolization. They called it public service.

That’s the pattern repeating itself with Tilva.

Different animal. Same barn.

Birds today. Crops tomorrow. Soil diagnostics. Pest identification. Weather modeling. Carbon accounting. Land valuation. Conservation planning. Farm management software. The list is endless once the gate is open.

Cornell wasn’t supposed to be a bird tech company.

Penn State wasn’t supposed to be an AI platform provider.

They were supposed to be knowledge sources. Neutral. Foundational. Upstream from the market.

But once a university becomes the product owner, it stops being a source and becomes a destination. Everything flows into it. Innovation centralizes. Authority consolidates. Competition evaporates.

Merlin is proof of concept for Tilva.

Tilva is proof of trajectory for agriculture.

And that’s how you know the horse is already out of the barn. Not because something new was built, but because something old quietly disappeared: the space where private enterprise used to live.

The New State Managed Marketplace

Universities were meant to be the seedbed of markets, not the market itself. They were supposed to inform entrepreneurs, not replace them. Support innovation, not centralize it.

The horse is not just out of the barn.

The barn has been converted into a platform.

The fence has been rebranded as a service.

And the farmer is now told the system is working better than ever.

But every farmer knows this truth:

When you stop maintaining the boundary between your land and the open field, you don’t get harmony. You get ownership confusion. You get overgrazing. You get dependency.

And eventually, you forget who was supposed to own what in the first place.

That’s how far we’ve drifted.Not because anyone is evil.

But because no one was watching the gate.

Different animals.

Same barn.

This isn’t accidental branding. It’s how a state creates, sponsors, and manages an ecosystem—built by honest people just trying to pay their mortgages and do good work, without ever stopping to ask who now owns the marketplace.

So yes, on a personal level, I suppose I should be grateful. I can cancel my Apple PictureThis subscription and save myself $35 a year. Just like I already did with my bird-identification app after Cornell decided the university should own that space too.

Between Penn State handling my crops, Cornell handling my birds, and the government handling the markets, I’m well on my way to a future where I don’t need private companies at all. I just need a taxpayer-funded university and its “nonprofits” for every hobby, profession, and problem.

Which is efficient, I suppose… if your idea of a free market is one where the state grows the food, builds the tools, sets the prices, and then congratulates itself for saving you thirty-five bucks—after you already fed their system five hundred.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

