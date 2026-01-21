At first glance, Texas’ SB 17 and SB 37 look like political statements in the culture war over higher education. One bans DEI offices and mandatory training. The other strips faculty senates of authority and consolidates power under boards of regents and a newly created state ombudsman office. Together, they appear ideological. Even punitive.

But looked at structurally, they are something much bigger.

They are not just laws about diversity, ideology, or academic politics. They are governance laws. And in that sense, Texas may have passed one of the most consequential ESG-style regulatory reforms in higher education in the country.

Not ESG in the corporate branding sense.

But ESG in its original form: governance accountability.

This is not about controlling ideas.

It is about controlling power.

That is a governance correction, not an ideological one.

For decades, public universities operated under an assumption of institutional virtue. They were trusted to govern themselves because they were scholars. Their autonomy was treated as a public good. Faculty senates held real authority. DEI offices expanded with little oversight. Administrative structures multiplied without legislative review. The system functioned on deference.

Texas just revoked that deference.

SB 17 removed a layer of parallel governance by dismantling DEI offices and prohibiting mandatory ideological programming. SB 37 then did something more fundamental: it redefined who holds legitimate authority inside a public university.

Together, they do not attack education. They redefine what a public institution is—an old-school one-two combination, not delivered with a punch, but with paperwork, process, and power realignment.

The pen over the sword and free speech over bearing arms.

Texas just took a major step in eliminating Universities from sales, marketing and business development and refocus on public education.

Texas is saying: universities are not sovereign cultural spaces. They are regulated public agencies.

That is a seismic shift.

Historically, this is how most institutional reform happens:

Corporations abused trust → securities regulation

Banks abused trust → financial oversight

Utilities abused trust → rate commissions

Medicine abused trust → licensing boards

Environmental damage grew → EPA

The pattern is always the same:

Institution gains autonomy Autonomy becomes insulation Insulation becomes self-protection Self-protection erodes public trust Regulation replaces deference

Universities are now entering that phase.

Not because everyone suddenly hates education.

But because trust in self-governance collapsed.

And once trust collapses, structure changes.

That is what Texas has done.

SB 37 strips faculty senates of binding authority and re-centers governance under boards of regents, who are appointed by the governor. It establishes an ombudsman office under the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, complete with timelines, audit procedures, enforcement pathways, and compliance reporting.

This is not symbolic.

This is regulatory infrastructure.

The Students First portal is the mechanism that turns philosophy into enforcement:

Formal complaint intake

Investigation authority

Mandatory response deadlines

Compliance correction windows

State auditor escalation

This is how environmental regulation works.

This is how financial compliance works.

This is how public accountability works.

Universities are now being governed like operators.

And this is where the ESG parallel becomes unavoidable.

In ESG language:

“E” is environmental responsibility

“S” is social responsibility

“G” is governance integrity

Texas’ laws are not ESG abolition.

They are ESG enforcement—focused entirely on governance.

They are saying: You may debate values endlessly, but you may not operate without accountability. These laws expand freedom for people while restricting freedom for governing bodies.

Students gain:

Freedom from mandatory ideological programming

Freedom from administrative gatekeeping

Freedom to file formal complaints

Freedom from opaque internal power structures

Parents gain:

Transparency

Auditability

Political accountability

Taxpayers gain:

Oversight

Enforcement

Measurable governance

Meanwhile, institutions lose:

Presumed autonomy

Unquestioned authority

Cultural insulation

Self-policing dominance

Freedom is not shrinking.

It is being redistributed.

Downward to individuals.

Upward to public accountability.

Removed from the institutional middle.

That middle layer—faculty governance and administrative ideology—was the traditional buffer between politics and education. Texas has now thinned that buffer dramatically.

This is why opposition from faculty organizations was so intense. Their concern is not abstract. Their governing role was structurally reduced. They moved from being sovereign actors to advisory participants.

They no longer make the final call - they help inform it.

That is not a cultural change.

That is a constitutional change inside the institution.

And this is where an “inside-out” observation of change becomes the most powerful:

Change is not happening by rewriting culture first.

It is happening by rewriting authority pathways.

Who decides?

Who answers?

Who audits?

Who enforces?

Who can complain?

That is structural reform, not symbolic reform. At its core, it is about allowing the spirit of the law to move through the people again.

When governing bodies become bottlenecks, filters, or ideological gatekeepers, the law no longer serves the public. It serves the administrators of the law.

So regulation becomes a way to liberate the law from its managers.

Not to control belief.

But to control power.

That is why this moment feels bigger than DEI.

Texas is testing whether higher education can be treated like every other regulated public system:

Healthcare

Banking

Energy

Utilities

Environmental compliance

All of those industries once claimed professional autonomy. All of them eventually accepted public oversight when trust eroded.

Universities are now crossing that same threshold.

This is why SB 17 and SB 37 together are not cultural legislation. They are governance legislation.

They do not tell people what to think.

They tell institutions how to behave.

They move higher education from moral authority to legal accountability.

That is the essence of modern governance.

And whether one agrees with the politics or not, structurally speaking, Texas just rewrote the power map of public universities.

Not from the outside in.

But from the inside out.

