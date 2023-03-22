Did ND Governor Burgum Launch a Presidential Exploratory Committee? Because Someone Did.
Survey circulating North Dakota is asking people if they view Bill Gates positive or negative.
"It appears that there's some exploratory work work going on for Governor (Doug) Burgum to take a shot at running for president of the United States,” Legislature Today’s host Gary Emineth said Tuesday night on BEK TV.
Emineth said he believes Governor Burgum is seizing the opportunity of being Big Tech’s Guy.
“I think tech’s looking for their guy,” Emi…