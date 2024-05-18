Did an AI Voice call 911 before Mica's Suicide? That Claim is Now Part of #JusticeForMica
Mica's father and sister have come forward claiming AI was used in the 911 call and claim much of the other evidence isn't adding up in Mica's death.
The Mica Miller case has raised numerous questions, with recent speculation suggesting that Artificial Intelligence might have been used to create her emergency call.
While this remains purely theoretical, there was no concrete evidence indicating the call was anything but genuine.
The Sheriff's Department ruled Miller's death self inflicted, but later …