DeSantis posts Florida will Enforce Anti-ESG Laws, more Legislation Pending on X
Passed in 2023, Florida’s anti-ESG legislation prohibited financial institutions and banks from considering non-financial factors in making investing choices and from enacting “social credit scores.”
In a video posted on X, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida will begin cracking down on violations of the state's Environmental, Social, and Governance regulations (ESG).
