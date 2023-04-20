DeSantis-Backed ESG Bill Passes, Ready to Sign into Law
The FL Gov led spearheaded an "Anti-ESG" Bill and it passed the House and Senate ready for his signature.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ready to sign CS/HB3, a bill known as the “Anti-ESG” bill, now that it has been approved by the Senate on Wednesday.
The “Anti-ESG” bill essentially bans state and local governments from using Environmental, Social, Governance criteria when selling debt or investing public money.
The “Anti-ESG” legislation, which cleare…