Dept. Labor Secretary Walsh, Gomez Comment on ESG Rule
Gomez and Walsh joined investing advocacy organization Ceres and the Environmental Defense Fund to discuss “Climate and 401(k) Plans" and the DOL New ESG Rules.
Pecuniary interest is a phrase that evoked interest and anxiety in the retirement plan industry when included in the Trump Administration’s 2020 ESG rule. The Biden Administration removed it in response to concerns “it caused confusion and had a chilling effect on fiduciaries considering what could be financially beneficial choices,” EBSA Assistant Labo…