Department of Energy Announces $127.5 Million in Funding for Carbon Capture and Removal Centers
This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) will provide support for three main categories of projects - Carbon Capture, Removal, and Conversion Test Center at an Electric Generating Unit.
This week, the Department of Energy (DOE) made an important announcement that promises to enhance the fight against carbon emissions and climate change.
The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced over $127.5 million in federal funding aimed at supporting the establishment of test centers dedicated to the critical processes of cap…