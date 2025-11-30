In a focused and tightly structured segment, Democracy Now! turns its attention to the widening scandal around Jeffrey Epstein’s network, using newly released documents and a fresh New York Times analysis to explore what the case reveals about global elites, power, and accountability.

Host Amy Goodman opens by situating listeners in the current moment: Congress has overwhelmingly voted to compel the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related files, with only one lawmaker reportedly opposing the move. President Trump has signed the legislation but publicly dismissed the push for transparency as a “hoax,” including in a tense exchange with a female reporter aboard Air Force One where he tells her, “Quiet, piggy.” That juxtaposition—formal calls for disclosure on paper and dismissive rhetoric in public—frames the segment’s tension between public demand and institutional resistance.

Survivors at the Center of the Story

Goodman grounds the discussion in survivor testimony, playing archival audio from Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s 2019 60 Minutes interview. Giuffre describes being trafficked to billionaires, politicians, professors, and royalty—“the people who run the world.” Her words, “It’s corrupt to the core,” act as a thematic bridge to the day’s guest, author and commentator Anand Giridharadas.

The host notes that Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year in Australia, underscoring the ongoing human cost of the case and the emotional weight borne by survivors who have come forward.

Introducing the “Epstein Class”

Giridharadas, author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World and publisher of The Ink Substack, appears to discuss his New York Times piece, “How the Elite Behave When No One Is Watching: Inside the Epstein Files.” He emphasizes from the outset that Epstein himself is “one monstrous man,” but insists that the story cannot be allowed to begin and end with him.

After spending four to five days reading through the released emails, he says he became less interested in Epstein alone and more focused on “the larger network” of people around him—extremely wealthy figures, recognizable political operatives, academics, and little-known professionals alike. Collectively, he calls them an “Epstein class”: a power elite adept at looking away from suffering and abuse, whether in the context of the financial crisis, wars, or technological disruption.

How the Network Worked

Giridharadas outlines several traits he sees in this network:

Borderless loyalty: These elites, he argues, were less loyal to any place, community, or country and more loyal to one another. Their “team” is global and class-based, not rooted in neighborhoods or nations.

Epstein as connector: Emails show Epstein playing the role of a human switchboard—introducing investors to startups, connecting travelers to contacts in new cities, and facilitating access across elite circles.

Information barter: The network thrives on non-public information—deal tips, insider knowledge, personal connections. Epstein, according to Giridharadas, became a convener of these exchanges, with everyone from investors to professors seeking an edge.

Larry Summers, Katherine Rummler, and Everyday Contempt

The segment zooms in on specific names as case studies. Giridharadas highlights former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who appears in emails seeking what he characterizes as “9-year-old boy level” dating advice from Epstein while simultaneously operating at the center of U.S. economic policymaking. The contrast is used to raise a broader question: How much judgment and empathy can be expected from officials who, in private, show questionable judgment in their personal and moral choices?

Another key figure is Katherine Rummler, former White House counsel under President Obama who later joins Goldman Sachs. In the emails, she reportedly turns to Epstein for career advice about a possible attorney general position and describes stopping at a New Jersey rest stop, expressing panic at the sight of “people who are 100 pounds overweight” and resolving never to eat again to avoid becoming like “these people.”

Giridharadas seizes on that phrase—“these people”—arguing that it encapsulates the way many in this circle view the broader public: with contempt, distance, and a willingness to profit from them while feeling no real loyalty. Goodman notes the later alignment with Goldman Sachs’ framing of anti-obesity drugs as a $100-billion opportunity, reinforcing the theme of monetizing the very populations they privately disparage.

Power Beyond Partisanship

The conversation emphasizes that this network transcends traditional political and national borders. Names associated with Trump-world, Obama-world, British royalty, and Israeli leadership appear together in the same orbit. Giridharadas points to Epstein inviting Steve Bannon to dinner and offering to pair him with Rummler, a Democrat and former White House counsel, as an example of how ideological opposites in public can be social and strategic allies in private.

The message: what connects these figures is less partisan alignment and more shared access to power, influence, and a closed, self-protective system.

Survivors as the Real Leaders

The segment closes by returning to survivors. Goodman plays a clip from Epstein survivor Teresa Helm, who calls for an end to systems that allow predatory behavior to continue unchecked and laments the silencing effect of money and power.

Giridharadas offers a reframing of Giuffre’s earlier words, suggesting a symbolic reversal: Giuffre and other survivors are not victims trafficked “to leaders,” he says, but leaders trafficked “to cowards.” In his telling, the women who testified and refused to stay silent model real leadership—taking risks, telling the truth, and insisting on accountability—while exposing how far many formal “leaders” fall short of that standard.

Overall Impression

The episode functions as a compact, high-intensity analysis rather than a sprawling investigation. It blends survivor testimony, political context, and close reading of emails to argue that the Epstein scandal is less an outlier and more a window into how a specific class of global elites behaves when unobserved.

Listeners come away with a clear through-line: the issue is not only what Epstein did, but what his network tolerated, enabled, and ignored—and what that says about who holds power, how that power is exercised, and who is finally forcing the conversation to change.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK