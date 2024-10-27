Delaware: Governor Signs Legislation Providing State-Level Protections for Businesses Providing Financial Services to Licensed Cannabis Retailers
Lawmakers passed legislation in 2023 regulating adult-use cannabis sales. However, regulators have yet to award licenses to cannabis business applicants.
Democrat Gov. John Carney has signed legislation (HB 355) into law providing state-level legal protections for financial institutions and other entities that provide financial or accounting services to licensed cannabis-related businesses.
The law stipulates that “banks, credit unions, armored car services, and providers of accounting services are not su…