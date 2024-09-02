Degrees Leading to a Job that Fails to Match your Qualifications
Criminal Justice graduates face the highest levels of underemployment at 71.5%.
A new study has revealed that Criminal Justice is the college degree that leads to the highest underemployment rates.
The research, conducted by higher education research group Degreechoices, examined figures for 2022 from the New York Fed to discover underemployment rates (the share of graduates working in jobs that typically do not require a college d…