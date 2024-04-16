Dear Oil & Gas Companies – You’re Making It Hard to Stay Friends – An Open Letter from an Oilpatch Wife
"I need to pay my bills every 30 days. Most of the oil and gas industry takes three times as long, if not more."
You don’t know me, but I am an oilpatch wife. I’m one of many in the province of Alberta. We hold the fort while our husbands are away working to support their families.
As a co-owner of a service company and a farmer, I am a stakeholder on several fronts. I am personally impacted by …