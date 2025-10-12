Time for another loose end tightening and dead drop to anyone looking for a great news story. Let’s just throw a dart at the map of the United States and see what we hit.

Ah… here we go. A small town of maybe a couple hundred souls, named after a bird and a river. Blink twice driving down the highway and you’d miss it. But every little place has its stories, doesn’t it?

Let me check my files. Ah yes… here’s one for you. Everytown seems to have their secrets and corruption don’t they?

The Gatekeeper

Like every small town in America, the city office has a gatekeeper. Usually the secretary, sometimes called the office manager, occasionally elevated to “administrative assistant” when someone at City Hall decides titles are free but raises aren’t.

Her desk is the choke point. Every phone call, every email, every stray idea from the outside world trying to make its way into official ears passes through her first. Local businesses, chambers of commerce, even regional organizations offering the city marketing opportunities, sponsorship ideas, or invitations to participate in events all start with her inbox or her phone line.

And from that inbox, in this little town with the bird-and-river name, comes the reply.

Cold. Abrupt. Official.

“No advertising by law.”

That’s interesting, because a quick search on the World Wide Web tells a different story.

The city has a Facebook page. A publicly run, taxpayer-funded page managed by the same people who claim “by law” they cannot advertise.

Yet there it is — post after post. Some city-related, yes, but others promoting private businesses, events, organizations, and causes. Links to out-of-state corporations, vendors, and websites — all using the city’s page and logo to push information to the public.

So which is it? Is this a municipal communications page?

A free ad platform for select friends of City Hall? A public service?

Or is it just a state-subsidized marketing tool hiding behind the word “information”?

Because you can’t tell the local hardware store “no advertising” while giving free exposure to some solar panel company from three states over and still claim you don’t advertise. That’s not policy. That’s favoritism dressed up as law.

(side bar - checked the personal Facebook page of the gatekeeper and they are quite busy posting on social media during work, which is a whole other Dead Drop File in itself)

The Last Name Problem

And then there’s the coincidence.

Turns out the last name of the gatekeeper — the one screening all calls, blocking all opportunities, and invoking “the law” like it came down from the mountain on stone tablets — matches the last name of the local sanitation business.

Normally, that might be nothing. But in a county where new septic tank installations are required by law, where regulatory decisions have direct financial consequences, it raises at least one eyebrow.

Because in any other sector, people get trained on this. It’s called insider information. There are laws, ethics courses, even whole regulatory agencies devoted to preventing public officials from using their positions for private advantage — real or perceived.

Has anyone in this small-town city office ever taken that course?

Has anyone explained that controlling the flow of information, rejecting opportunities for others, while sharing a last name with the business standing to benefit from regulatory requirements… at least looks like a problem?

The Real Lesson

Here’s what this dart on the map tells us:

Information is power. The secretary’s desk isn’t just paperwork and phone calls. It’s the control point for who gets heard, who gets promoted, who gets ignored.

Narratives are curated. The city Facebook page proves it — some things get posted, others don’t, all under the city’s official brand. That’s not “law.” That’s choice. That’s publicly-sponsored discrimination.

Transparency matters. In a world where a last name links the gatekeeper to a regulated business, the public deserves assurance that decisions aren’t being made in private interests under public titles.

Because when public offices start picking winners and losers in silence, while hiding behind phrases like “by law” and “city policy,” it stops being government.

It becomes gatekeeping for its own sake.

The Bottom Line

One little dart. One tiny town named for a bird and a river.

And already we have contradictions in public communication, potential conflicts of interest, insider information concerns, and a crash course in how advertising apparently works for thee but not for me.

Makes you wonder what you’d find if you threw the dart again. Which we will next week once again.

Atticus Vale writes about observations in the places where public funds disappear, where bureaucratic doublespeak thrives, and where accountability goes to die.

Educated in political theory and behavioral psychology, Vale combines the precision of a policy insider with the cynicism of someone who’s watched one too many congressional hearings unravel into theater.

In Dead Drops & Loose Ends, Vale dissects the unspoken rules of governance, the digital missteps of public officials, and the thin line between personal ambition and public duty.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK