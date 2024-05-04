Cumulus gets Three More Years to Repay $326 Million to Lenders
The move took a “Plan B” and it achieved about 94% of the company’s targeted $346 million, enough of what Cumulus was after. It will not further extend the offer.
Cumulus said it was looking for some financial breathing room — and it has received $325.7 million’s worth. That’s how much of its debt was set to come due in 2026 but has been pushed back to 2029 under an exchange offer.
