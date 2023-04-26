Crocs Steps into ESG with their Comfort Report
Company to focus on ESG and mapping sustainability impacts along the supply chain while integrating employees into the company culture.
Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, published its 2022 Comfort Report which focuses on ESG Factors, Values and Principals.
The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report reflects important progress and evolution of milestones surrounding the enterprise's commitment to becoming a more sustainable and equitabl…