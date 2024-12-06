‘Critical Race Theory’ takes Heat from GOP Lawmakers on House Education Panel
The federal government has no role in K-12 curriculum, which is set by states and districts across the country, leaving the House panel without any authority to legislate the matter.
Republican lawmakers railed against what they called “woke” curriculum in schools during a Wednesday hearing in a U.S. House education panel, the latest example of culture wars rocking public education policy.
The hearing brought “critical race theory” to the forefront. The academic framework focuses on the social construction of race and has drawn stron…