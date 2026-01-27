In the early hours of January 3, as news broke that U.S. forces had taken Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro into custody, Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not hedge his words.

“No half-measures,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Under President Trump… Nicolás Maduro has been taken into custody and will face justice in the United States. When America leads, the world is safer.”

It was a declaration of finality. Of authority. Of certainty.

Less visible in that moment was another shift unfolding quietly in the energy markets: North Dakota’s most influential oil producer, Harold Hamm, had already begun repositioning capital away from the Bakken. In the final quarter of 2025, Continental Resources acquired assets in Argentina.

By mid-January 2026, after attending a meeting with President Trump and major oil executives, Harold Hamm became one of the few U.S. energy CEOs willing to speak positively about Venezuela’s potential as a producing nation again. But his optimism was conditional. He emphasized that drilling would only make sense with legal guarantees, stable governance, and clear ownership protections, cautioning that Venezuela’s oil was not a prize automatically transferred by military action.

Two timelines were colliding. One political. One economic. And North Dakota sat in between.

This is where Cramer vs. Cramer begins.

January 3, 2026

Cramer celebrates the Venezuela operation as decisive and morally complete. There is no reference to international law, post-conflict governance, or economic consequence. The framing is absolute: custody, justice, safety, leadership.

January 5–8, 2026

As national coverage expands, Republican lawmakers begin addressing the energy implications of Venezuela’s reset. In Politico, Cramer adds a qualification: “Venezuela’s gain should not come from the American producer.” It is his first acknowledgment that oil markets are part of the story.

But the posture remains national, not regional. The concern is abstract. It is about American producers as a category, not North Dakota producers as a reality.

January 12–15, 2026

Cramer pivots to domestic refining, posting that before U.S. companies invest billions abroad, the country should expand refining capacity at home. Again, the frame is national. Infrastructure. Strategy. Scale.

At no point does he publicly connect these positions to what they mean for the Bakken.

The Capital Timeline

Q4 2025

Continental Resources purchases assets in Argentina. It is not symbolic. It is balance-sheet movement. It is capital leaving a mature basin and entering a growth frontier.

January 12, 2026

Harold Hamm begins media appearances. His language is not celebratory. It is cautionary.

“Venezuela’s oil is not yours.”

“What would be a win?”

“Military action does not equal ownership.”

He does not speak like a conqueror. He speaks like an operator who understands that oil is not a trophy. It is a system: contracts, production risk, labor stability, political continuity.

Hamm’s message is restraint. Not because he opposes power, but because he knows power without structure collapses value.

The State Reality

North Dakota’s economy is not abstract. It is built on:

Capital stability

Long-term drilling programs

Infrastructure amortization

Workforce continuity

Production predictability

When the largest producer in the state begins moving assets to South America, that is not diversification. It is signal.

Capital does not move because it is patriotic. It moves because it senses instability or greater opportunity elsewhere.

Cramer’s rhetoric accelerates the instability signal. Hamm’s actions respond to it.

That is the conflict.

Sen. Kevin Cramer speaks with Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm during a visit to discuss carbon capture and the 45Q tax credit. The image captures a long-standing political and economic relationship that now sits at the center of a larger question: when national energy strategy shifts global, where does North Dakota fit?

Cramer vs. Cramer Becomes North Dakota vs. the Global Agenda

The shift isn’t in Kevin Cramer’s tone. It’s in North Dakota’s role.

For more than a decade, taxpayers were told the Bakken was not just important, but essential to American energy policy and national security. It was never framed as a temporary boom or a regional opportunity. It was sold as permanent. As foundational. U.S. Senator John Hoeven called it the “Forever Boom,” and that phrase was not accidental. It was meant to signal stability, certainty, and national dependence.

Public money followed that promise.

Billions of taxpayer dollars flowed into the ecosystem that surrounded Continental Resources. Research grants, land access, infrastructure, tax incentives, and political capital were aligned behind one narrative: the Bakken was strategic, and Continental was central to it. Nonprofits were created to promote that energy vision. Facilities were built with Hamm’s name on them. Political power followed production, and production followed public investment.

North Dakota wasn’t treated as a side project.

It was treated as indispensable.

That is why this moment matters.

Because what is shifting now is not rhetoric. It is responsibility.

President Trump’s Venezuela strategy is not just foreign policy. It is energy policy. It is about who controls post-conflict production, who sets terms of access, who governs transport corridors, and who benefits from reconstruction. That is what a global reset looks like in the energy world.

Harold Hamm understands that reality. He has always understood power. He has always understood leverage. And he has always understood how closely energy follows political authority.

But there is a difference between understanding power and honoring obligation.

The Forever Boom: In August 2025, less than a week after the Bank of North Dakota warned that enhanced oil recovery (EOR) was costly and that the science was not yet proven, U.S. Senator John Hoeven published a business-development advertorial promising the Bakken could double its oil recovery. Within months, Harold Hamm was investing in South America—raising questions about whether North Dakota’s “forever” future was already being treated as temporary.

The Argentina acquisition in Q4 2025 did not happen in a vacuum. It came after years of presenting himself as an adopted North Dakotan. After years of saying “we” instead of “they.” After years of receiving public support not just as a businessman, but as a steward of a state’s economic future.

When capital begins preparing for the next energy frontier, it is not simply “positioning.” It is signaling that the Bakken is no longer the priority it was promised to be. And that creates a moral fracture, not just a market one.

This is where Cramer vs. Cramer becomes real.

Cramer is publicly celebrating with:

The dominance language

The finality

The “no half-measures” worldview

The idea that American power is reorganizing the global energy map

But those same talking points are what makes North Dakota expendable.

Not theoretically. Practically.

When power moves, capital follows.

When capital follows, loyalty becomes optional.

And when loyalty becomes optional, the people who paid the entry price are left holding the risk.

Energy capital does not chase memory. It chases leverage. Right now, leverage is being built:

In Venezuela

In Argentina

In post-conflict oil governance

In new political-energy corridors

Not in mature shale basins that were promised permanence.

The Bakken is being reclassified.

From cornerstone to legacy asset.

So this is not a switch between rhetoric and restraint.

It is a shift between obligation and abandonment.

Between stewardship and extraction.

Between what was promised and what is now being practiced.

One version of Cramer is standing on the national stage, applauding the global reset.

The other is standing in North Dakota, presiding over what that reset costs.

That is not ideology. That is not emotion.

That is structure.

Strategic Realignment: The New Map and Morals Drawn by Money

Senator Cramer is openly cheering a global reset that reshapes how power and energy capital move. That reset rewards those positioned to profit from post-conflict reconstruction, from the reallocation of resources, and from what can only be described as a new form of energy re-colonization, where control of oil is reorganized through political force and economic leverage rather than geography or long-standing production.

Harold Hamm is positioning to participate in that global reset.

North Dakota is too, only as a carbon storage facility where the financial return is minimal, the liability is long-term, and the daily cost is local.

One side gains leverage. The other absorbs obligation.

That distinction matters. And it is not speculation. It is arithmetic.

Global capital flows toward opportunity created by power. When political force redraws maps, money follows the new lines. That is exactly what is happening. Hamm is aligning with where future access, influence, and leverage are being built. North Dakota, by contrast, is being reclassified as a mature asset—useful, but no longer defining.

When the Bakken loses reinvestment priority, it does not just lose drilling rigs, it loses:

Tax stability

Long-term drilling inventory

Political leverage

Energy sovereignty

This is the heart of the strategic realignment. Power is shifting south and outward. Capital is following. And North Dakota is being quietly repositioned from cornerstone to background.

And yet its senator is applauding the very geopolitical posture that makes the Bakken exit logical.

What Cramer vs. Cramer Really Means

This is not about hypocrisy.

It is about incompatible and conflicting roles.

Senator Cramer is operating as a national figure. His language and priorities reflect the responsibilities of a power broker in a global strategy: defending executive authority, validating the use of force, and framing American leadership as the organizing principle of international order. In that role, he speaks as an architect of national power and as a voice of geopolitical dominance.

But North Dakota does not need a national power theorist.

It needs a steward.

It needs someone whose primary focus is capital retention, production continuity, and the long-term relevance of the Bakken. It needs advocacy that treats the basin as strategic, not transitional. It needs a defender of economic permanence, not a celebrant of global reordering.

Those two responsibilities now point in different directions.

When Cramer says, “When America leads, the world is safer,” he is not wrong in the abstract. Leadership can stabilize regions, deter conflict, and project influence. But when that same leadership destabilizes the capital foundation of his own state, safety becomes selective. It becomes geographic. It becomes something that applies to some places and not others.

Power protects certain regions.

Markets abandon the rest.

That is the tension at the heart of this story.

The Quiet Question

No one in this story has violated a law.

No one has broken procedure.

No one has acted irrationally.

This is not a scandal. It is a moment of Cramer clarity. It is the system behaving exactly as it was designed to behave. And when these actions are viewed together, they expose a cold, structural truth that cannot be ignored:

North Dakota’s senator is cheering a future that no longer needs North Dakota energy resources to be a global player, only it’s carbon dumping ground. It is the logical outcome of the policies being celebrated.

That is what Cramer vs. Cramer means.

It is not a conflict of personality.

It is a conflict of obligation.

This is the modern version of that story.

But at some point, the movie comparison stops being clever and starts being literal.

Cramer vs. Cramer was never just wordplay. It was a warning about what happens when relationships built on dependency begin to fracture. When the promises that held them together no longer point in the same direction as survival.

The 1979 film Kramer vs. Kramer was not about winners and losers in a divorce. It was about the collapse of a shared identity. About what happens when loyalty, obligation, and trust collide with self-preservation. About how people discover that the roles they built their lives around are no longer sustainable.

The courtroom divorce was never the point.

The psychology of separation was.

That is where North Dakota is now.

Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners, left, and Harold Hamm of Continental Resources wait for a Public Service Commission hearing to begin on April 22, 2024, in Mandan. Behind, a carbon pipeline opponent displays a sign before the hearing administrator asked him to put it down. Kyle Martin / For the North Dakota Monitor

Hamm was “one of us.” The Bakken was “forever.” The state was told that their grandchildren’s grandchildren would profit from it. The voices of authority spoke with the certainty of weekend sports pundits, offering bold predictions without accountability, without timelines, and without responsibility for what happened when those promises failed.

Public money, political access, and social trust flowed in one direction because people believed the relationship was mutual.

Kevin Cramer rose inside that system. His career was built inside that alignment. For a decade, news outlets documented the relationship between Cramer and Hamm. But what may be most disturbing for the people of North Dakota is that even Democrats framed the danger of that relationship as political and personal. In doing so, the state itself was left out of the equation.

Public letter from April 9, 2018.

Yesterday in an interview that aired on WDAY, Kevin Cramer admitted that it wasn’t North Dakotans who prompted him to reconsider a run for Senate – it was a promise from an out-of-state billionaire to be his campaign’s National Finance Chair. You read that right. Kevin Cramer fessed up that nothing was more persuasive to get him into the U.S. Senate race than a phone call from a man worth a whopping $19 billion dollars. So who does Kevin Cramer represent – the constituents he was elected to serve or an out-of-state billionaire? “Kevin Cramer says he wants to drain the swamp but we now know that he’s nothing more than a lap dog for out-of-state billionaire Harold Hamm,” said Dem-NPL Executive Director Scott McNeil. “Cramer has never been in politics for the right reasons – that’s why he uses his campaigns to enrich his family and has nearly doubled his net worth since he was elected to Congress. Now, he’s a puppet for out-of-state billionaires, which begs the important question – what kind of parachute deal has Hamm promised Cramer if he loses?”

And this is the problem with how North Dakota has been treated. No one was asking what would happen to the state.

Even Cramer’s critics focused on Cramer. They asked what would happen to him if Hamm walked away. They asked what his parachute was. They never asked what North Dakota’s parachute was.

That is what North Dakota has been dealing with: two political parties playing politics while the state pays for it.

Literally.

Emotionally.

And structurally.

Because at the end of the day, the trend is becoming clear. Harold Hamm is moving south, while North Dakota is left to absorb the financial weight of the projects that were justified by projected oil revenues tied to his operations. The state will still be responsible for infrastructure, obligations, and commitments that were built on the promise of long-term production.

And when carbon pipeline payments are layered on top of that, the imbalance becomes even sharper. North Dakota will continue paying into systems connected to Hamm’s companies even after his drilling capital has moved on.

His profits continue. The state’s investments continue. But the benefits no longer return to the place that made those profits possible.

That is not a partnership.

That is an exit with a bill attached.

If either political party had been looking out for the people, these discussions would have happened from the beginning. Instead, what North Dakota received was one-sided marketing for Harold Hamm, delivered and amplified by elected officials like Senator Cramer. It was promotion, not protection. It was branding, not stewardship.

Now the divorces are beginning to surface:

North Dakota vs. Cramer , as national ambition outranks state stewardship.

Hamm vs. North Dakota , as capital seeks new frontiers.

North Dakota vs. Hamm , as loyalty is tested by exit.

Cramer vs. North Dakota, as political power follows global influence instead of local responsibility.

And just like in Kramer vs. Kramer, the courtroom drama hides the real issue.

The real issue in the movie was what happens to the child of the relationship.

In this case, the “child” is the state itself:

its workforce,

its tax base,

its infrastructure,

its identity.

Now layer in what comes next:

Carbon sequestration becoming a utility.

Eminent domain becoming procedure.

Land becoming infrastructure.

People becoming obstacles to process.

This is not just an economic transition.

It is a psychological one.

A state that was told it was indispensable is being asked to accept that it is now replaceable. That shift does not happen cleanly. It surfaces through anger, blame, polarization, and denial.

That is why the Democratic image matters. It shows that even the critics were still trapped inside the same broken frame. They worried about which politician would be abandoned, not which state would be.

So maybe the real title is not just:

Cramer vs. Cramer

Maybe it is:

North Dakota vs. Reality

Because this is no longer about a senator or a billionaire.

It is about whether a state can survive the emotional and structural fallout of discovering that the relationships it built its future on were conditional all along.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

Get more from Content Creation & Admin in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK