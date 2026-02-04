US Senators Kevin Cramer (left) and John Hoeven (right) are considered RINOs in Leadership by many taxpayers, landowners and political pundits.

In January, Congress advanced a new federal mandate directing the U.S. Department of Energy to compare the carbon emissions of American-made products with those produced overseas. Supporters say the goal is simple: protect U.S. manufacturers from foreign climate tariffs, particularly those imposed by the European Union.

What most taxpayers and landowners don’t realize is that this mandate does not roll back a single regulation, refund a dollar of past compliance costs, or reduce energy prices. Instead, it formalizes a federal carbon-accounting system that will determine which companies qualify for government-backed benefits—and which Americans continue to pay for policies they were told would eventually work in their favor.

At the center of this effort is the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), a federal research lab now tasked with defining emissions-intensity benchmarks that will influence U.S. trade policy, industrial development, and domestic energy infrastructure.

This is being sold as free-market protection. In practice, it is permission-based economics.

What Was Passed—and Why It’s Framed as Necessary

The mandate grows out of the Providing Reliable Objective Verifiable Emissions Intensity and Transparency (PROVE IT) Act and related appropriations language. Together, they instruct the U.S. Department of Energy—in consultation with NETL—to quantify how “clean” American goods are compared to foreign competitors.

The political rationale is the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which places tariffs on imports such as steel, cement, aluminum, fertilizers, and electricity if they exceed European emissions thresholds. U.S. lawmakers argue that American producers are cleaner and deserve protection.

That claim may be true. But the mechanism chosen to prove it matters—and who controls that mechanism matters even more.

Who Pushed This Anti-American Policy

After context comes accountability.

The PROVE IT framework has been championed by Kevin Cramer (ND-R), with bipartisan co-sponsorship from Chris Coons (DE-D). It has been publicly reinforced by Cynthia Lummis (WY-R), and supported within Senate energy and environment committee circles that include Senator John Hoeven (ND-R) and John Barrasso (WY-R).

All have framed the policy as an “America First” response to foreign trade discrimination.

What they have not explained is why correcting European tariffs requires expanding federal carbon accounting at home—nor why taxpayers should accept another layer of regulatory infrastructure without any accounting of what prior climate policies have already cost them.

More political spins and public-private-corruption forced on the people by RINO Senators Hoeven, Cramer and Loomis.

What NETL Actually Does—and Why It Matters

NETL is often described as a technical research lab. That description understates its influence.

By defining emissions intensity—what counts, how it’s measured, what assumptions are used—NETL’s work becomes governing criteria, not neutral data. Those criteria determine:

which companies qualify for tax credits and loan guarantees

which projects receive federal backing

which products gain trade advantages

which infrastructure is deemed “necessary”

Once emissions intensity is federally defined, markets stop deciding winners. Eligibility does.

Large firms with compliance departments, capital access, and policy teams can navigate this system. Smaller producers, independent manufacturers, and landowners cannot.

This past August 2025, less than a week after the Bank of North Dakota is explaining how costly EOR is and how the science isn’t there yet, U.S. Senator John Hoeven wrote business development advertorials promoting the Bakken’s future will be double.

When Policy Leaves the Spreadsheet and Enters the Field

Carbon accounting does not stay in reports. It shows up physically.

Across energy-producing states, emissions policy translates into carbon pipelines, sequestration hubs, monitoring wells, and long-term easements. Rural landowners are told these projects are inevitable—federally endorsed, regulatorily favored, and tied to national trade strategy.

Negotiations are no longer between equal parties. They are shaped by federal leverage.

Landowners absorb:

permanent encumbrances on private property

reduced future land value

legal and financial risk

no equity stake in the projects imposed

That is not a free market transaction. It is compliance by proximity.

The Taxpayer Ledger No One Wants to Open

Taxpayers fund this system at every level:

federal laboratories

emissions studies

infrastructure de-risking

loan guarantees

administrative overhead

What they do not receive:

ownership

royalties

dividends

refunds for past regulatory costs

The promise is always future benefit. The bill is always immediate.

Meanwhile, the primary beneficiaries are predictable:

large energy companies structured for compliance

carbon-management firms positioned to monetize eligibility

startups designed around federal qualification

public-private partnerships and NGOs paid to manage “stakeholders” after decisions are already made

This is not an accident. It is the business model.

In early 2025, Gov. Mark Gordon posted a photograph on X saying, “A great conversation today with Harold Hamm @NAPE_Expo on the future of energy in America and what we have done to make Wyoming a hub of innovation.” (@GovernorGordon/X)

The Political Contradiction

Energy-state officials regularly campaign on property rights, limited government, and free markets. At the same time, they advance federal frameworks that centralize measurement, define eligibility, and justify new land use.

Industries support these officials. Officials support regulatory architectures. The public absorbs the cost.

Calling this “America First” does not make it market-driven.

Calling it “clean” does not make it accountable.

The Bottom Line

The PROVE IT framework does not undo the cost of prior regulations. It repackages them, without acknowledging who already paid.

If Congress wants to defend American manufacturing, it should reduce domestic regulatory drag and confront foreign protectionism directly—not install a federal carbon scorekeeper that decides who is allowed to compete.

NETL will keep the metrics.

Corporations will navigate the system.

Landowners will give up ground.

And taxpayers will once again be told the bill they’re paying today is for their benefit tomorrow.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK