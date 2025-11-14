Page 27 from the 154 ESG Sustainability Disclosure Report from Patagonia

Funny how times change.

People, however — no matter what comes out of their mouths — often stay exactly the same.

And at the center of this story is a simple contrast of ethical framing, political posturing, and real-time action.

There are two central people and two central companies that illustrate it perfectly:

United States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright

A longtime champion of fossil-fuel production, anti-mandates, pro-market energy abundance.

His philosophy is straight: abundant energy, minimal bureaucracy, maximum freedom.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer

A politician who brands himself the same way — conservative, free-market, anti-ESG, anti-regulation.

Yet his recent actions align far more with Patagonia / North Face–style emissions accountability, digital reporting mandates, and the same carbon-data infrastructure used by ESG-driven multinationals.

Patagonia & The North Face

The North Face publicly rejected Chris Wright’s jacket order, sparking a now-famous feud with the oilfield.

Patagonia, meanwhile, has doubled down on its climate-accountability architecture — supply-chain emissions monitoring, digital verification frameworks, and value-chain interventions.

And now, unexpectedly, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer is aligning with the same emissions-reporting regime that Patagonia, The North Face, Nike, and every global climate-finance player depends on.

Let’s repeat that last line one more time, because it matters:

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer isn’t following U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright’s philosophy.

He’s following Patagonia’s path — North Face’s direction — the ESG data road, not the energy-abundance one.

Not culturally.

Not aesthetically.

Structurally.

Through his defense of mandatory emissions monitoring and the full digital measurement infrastructure behind CO₂ accounting, Cramer is positioning North Dakota inside the same regulatory data architecture that underpins corporate ESG systems worldwide.

And that opens a powerful storytelling opportunity.

THE THREE PILLARS OF THE STORY

1. Patagonia & North Face: From Outdoor Apparel to Climate-Data Corporations

Patagonia’s and The North Face’s climate strategies hinge on the same core pillars:

Scope-3 emissions measurement

supplier accountability

value-chain intervention

standardized digital emissions reporting

verification protocols

carbon markets

climate-finance certification

These brands are no longer just “outdoor clothing companies.”

They are data-driven carbon-accounting operators functioning inside a global emissions-reporting infrastructure.

Their climate credibility depends on deep, verified, supply-chain measurements.

No data = no climate claims.

No verification = no legitimacy.

This is the Patagonia paradigm:

If you don’t measure it, you cannot prove you reduced it.

If you cannot prove you reduced it, you cannot claim climate leadership.

And this is the exact logic Kevin Cramer is now defending — even though Patagonia’s political ideology and his public persona could not be more opposite.

Screenshot from POLITICO

2. Kevin Cramer: Embracing the Patagonia Paradigm while Speaking Wright’s Talking Points

Cramer’s vote and letter defending the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program places him directly inside the same climate-finance architecture Patagonia and The North Face rely on.

His reasoning was straightforward:

North Dakota needs verified emissions data

CO₂ storage, 45Q, EOR, pipelines, ethanol CI scoring, SAF jet fuel credits, and hydrogen markets all require that data

Without emissions reporting, the entire federal subsidy structure collapses

That logic is identical to Patagonia’s emissions strategy.

Patagonia needs reporting to decarbonize its supply chain.

Cramer needs reporting to monetize North Dakota’s carbon economy.

The difference is simple:

Patagonia uses emissions reporting to prove integrity and action

Cramer uses emissions reporting to unlock subsidies and expand PPPs

Let’s repeat that one more time, because this is the quiet part of the story:

A conservative Republican senator is actively promoting the very reporting mandates required for companies to access federal and state subsidies.

Patagonia is trying to prove its values.

Cramer is trying to fund an industry.

Or is it save an industry? More on that in a moment.

The mechanism is the same.

The motives differ.

But the alignment is real.

And while Cramer publicly drinks champagne to “free-market conservatism,” he is privately supporting the backbone of a mandated, subsidy-dependent carbon economy.

This isn’t a hot take.

This is observation.

This is fact-based political analysis grounded in contradictions and documented action.

While US Senator Kevin Cramer publicly drinks champagne to “free-market conservatism,” he is privately supporting the backbone of a mandated, subsidy-dependent carbon economy.

If this political structure feels familiar, it should.

It’s the same method of manufactured consent the federal government used to guide states into adopting:

55 mph national speed limit

21-year-old drinking age

primary seatbelt laws

DUI thresholds (.08 standard)

motorcycle helmet laws

school lunch requirements

Medicaid expansion incentives

REAL ID implementation

Common Core education grants

Clean Water Act compliance

Clean Air Act SIP approvals

Washington almost never forces compliance directly.

It simply ties money to metrics, and delegates the metrics to do the controlling.

And now, the exact same playbook is being used in the carbon economy.

Because:

A posted photo from early 2022 shows a U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer in an official federal office, standing with Harold Hamm, Continental Resources, as they discuss carbon capture and the 45Q tax credit.

No emissions data = no carbon money.

The EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program is the modern equivalent of federal highway funds — a carbon cash register states must plug into if they want access to:

45Q credits

CO₂ storage subsidies

pipeline financing models

sustainable aviation fuel scoring

hydrogen production credits

future carbon-market mechanisms

North Dakota isn’t being forced into climate policy.

It’s being financially steered into it — just as states were financially steered into seatbelt and drinking-age laws once the money started moving.

And here is the pivot point:

This is where Kevin Cramer breaks from Chris Wright — decisively and structurally.

Wright rejects the federal model outright.

He does not believe the energy economy should be built on:

measurement mandates

data frameworks

reporting infrastructure

federal incentive levers

Cramer just endorsed the system that requires all four.

By defending federal emissions reporting, he aligned North Dakota with the very data architecture that allows Washington to steer states, industries, operators, and corporate behavior — the same architecture Patagonia and The North Face rely on to run their climate programs.

Wright believes the future is built on production.

Cramer is accepting a future built on paperwork, reporting, and federal scoring.

And quietly, structurally, that puts him closer to the brands he criticizes than to the Secretary of Energy he claims to share values with.

When Chris Wright was CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services, he spearheaded a public awareness campaign aimed at The North Face after the company refused a jacket order from Liberty on environmental grounds. The now-famous billboard reminded consumers that the outdoor brand’s signature puffer jackets are made from fossil fuels.

3. Chris Wright: The Lone Voice Rejecting the Patagonia Paradigm

Wright is the outsider here — not the industry. He’s even an outsider within the state of North Dakota. Recently Ron Ness, North Dakota Petroleum Council, stated publicly that the North Dakota oil and gas industry needed a lifeline and the only path was Carbon Capture and Enhanced Oil Recovery.

Now with Senator Cramer echoing that narrative nationwide and in the halls of Congress, Wright’s allies might not be once what or who he thought.

Wright’s philosophy:

No artificial markets

No ESG reporting

No emissions-tracking mandates

No government intervention

Energy abundance first

Prosperity over paperwork

Wright has never supported the idea that data-driven CO₂ monitoring should sit at the center of American energy regulation.

Cramer just did.

Wright’s worldview is built on:

“The purpose of regulation is safety and efficiency, not climate accounting.”

Patagonia’s worldview is built on:

“The purpose of emissions accounting is to reshape entire supply chains.”

Cramer’s support of EPA reporting shows he now sees emissions accounting as:

“The foundation of North Dakota’s subsidy-driven future.”

Wright rejects the premise.

Patagonia embraces it.

Cramer is adopting it.

That’s the story.

THE CORE NARRATIVES YOU CAN’T MAKE UP

And then there’s the visual irony — the kind you couldn’t script if you tried.

Patagonia’s own internal ESG report opens with a glossy, high-resolution hero shot of its signature puffy jacket, presented as “Chapter One” of its product-improvement story. It’s not just a jacket in their telling — it’s the symbol of their supply-chain accountability, the beginning of their emissions-reduction narrative, the wearable gateway into their Scope-3 reporting ecosystem.

That’s the same exact product Chris Wright once used in his public feud with The North Face to highlight the industry’s dependence on fossil fuels. The same jacket that prompted the oil and gas industry’s now-famous billboard declaring:

“That North Face puffer looks great on you.

And it was made from fossil fuels.”

Two worlds, one symbol:

On one side — Patagonia holds up the puffer as the starting point of climate-accountability, emissions measurement, and value-chain reform.

On the other — the energy industry uses the same jacket to expose the contradictions in outdoor-brand climate rhetoric.

And now, inserted between these two worlds, stands Kevin Cramer — adopting the carbon-accounting systems of one side while campaigning with the talking points of the other.

Is it coincidence? Maybe.

But in politics, coincidences have a way of revealing the real story.

“North Dakota’s senator has moved closer to Patagonia than to his own DOE Secretary.”

Not ideologically.

Not culturally.

Structurally. Functionally. Economically.

Because at the core, Cramer and Patagonia both need the same machinery:

emissions data

verifiable carbon accounting

standardized reporting

monitoring infrastructure

third-party validation

digital carbon ledgers

audit-ready Scope-1/2/3 records

Wright sees those systems as bureaucracy.

Patagonia sees them as brand legitimacy.

Cramer sees them as subsidy infrastructure — the entry point to 45Q money, carbon-storage financing, EOR subsidies, CI scoring, and state-federal PPP expansion.

This is the contradiction that matters.

And it’s the contradiction voters haven’t been told.

Ron Ness, center, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, listens Dec. 21, 2023, during a Public Service Commission hearing. To his right is Harold Hamm, executive chairman of Continental Resources. (Photo by Kyle Martin for the North Dakota Monitor)

OTHER CODE CRACKERS: North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Ron Ness — The In-State PPP Engine Powering the Same Carbon-Control Blueprint as Cramer and Patagonia

If Kevin Cramer carries the carbon-control framework to Washington, North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Ron Ness operationalizes it in North Dakota. The receipts are all over the public record. Ness has publicly promoted 12 EOR pilot projects involving major Bakken operators, framing them as the testbed for a statewide CO₂ pipeline buildout. He has endorsed co-locating CO₂ lines with future natural-gas corridors — a strategy openly described as “sensible” but functionally designed to normalize carbon infrastructure through existing energy routes. In legislative hearings, he urged lawmakers to “educate the public,” recounting how industry held nearly 400 meetings to manufacture 84% approval for fracking — and pledging to repeat that same persuasion architecture for CO₂ pipelines. He warned that blocking carbon infrastructure would “cripple the state’s economy,” shifting the narrative from public debate to public pressure.

This is not outreach.

This is not transparency.

This is PPP-engineered alignment — the same model Patagonia uses to keep its suppliers in line, now deployed by industry to keep landowners in line.

Cramer frames emissions reporting as necessary for federal subsidy access.

Ness frames pipelines as necessary for the state’s economic survival.

Different arenas. Same blueprint. Same endgame.

A carbon-control system sold as inevitability — and financed, astonishingly, by the very taxpayers expected to comply with it.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

