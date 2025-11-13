Screenshot from the Forum of Fargo Moorhead website

A New Media Machine—Built With Public Money, Branded as ‘News’

Across North Dakota, a quiet shift has taken place — one so subtle that most residents won’t notice it until the consequences become impossible to ignore. Cities, counties, universities, and state agencies have spent the past decade building multimedia studios, hiring internal “communication teams,” and distributing daily content directly to the public.

Not news.

Not journalism.

Content.

And they are presenting it under the banner of “public information,” even though it increasingly resembles what real newsrooms call advertising — branded messaging packaged as reporting, funded by taxpayers, and circulated through the same channels where legitimate journalism is fighting for its life.

Fargo is the most advanced case study of this trend, and the numbers tell the story:

A city-run “Social Media Center” coordinating dozens of government-controlled accounts

Multiple departments acting as their own newspapers

A full internal media operation producing stories, videos, graphics, and campaigns

Paid promotion using taxpayer dollars to push the city’s messaging into residents’ feeds

New communication hires with six-figure salaries — more than many private-sector journalists ever made

This isn’t transparency.

It’s a publicly funded media ecosystem — controlled by the government.

And like most government-built systems, it’s growing with every budget cycle.

The Real Conflict No One Discusses: Government as the Publisher, Gatekeeper, and Advertiser

If any private media company ran this system — dozens of accounts, shared branding, a centralized content studio — they would consolidate the messaging into a single page per platform and push everything through that one hub.

But government departments now run their own pages, with their own messaging, posting whenever and whatever they want. There is no newsroom editor. No ethics board. No chain of accountability.

Some questions Fargo won’t answer — but taxpayers deserve to:

How many posts are published by city employees during work hours?

How many are approved?

Are any using the city brand to promote personal views, nonprofits, or side businesses?

Are political posts slipping through because internal policies don’t exist or aren’t enforced?

Are communication staff also being paid by outside organizations, consultants, or NGOs?

Who fact-checks? Who edits? Who ensures accuracy? Who monitors conflicts?

In the private sector, these questions are required by law.

In local government, they’re barely asked — let alone answered.

When government becomes the loudest voice in the local information ecosystem, it doesn’t just inform the public — it replaces the public square itself.

And that is exactly what’s happening in Fargo.

The Amazon Example: A Case Study in Government-Engineered Perception

When North Dakota announced a new Amazon distribution center — a project that received state-level privileges and incentives — the rollout didn’t look like a press release.

It looked like a marketing campaign. A campaign that used the NDSU Bison football brand and jerseys to signal public approval. The message was unmistakable:

If you don’t support Amazon, you don’t support the National Championship Bison Football team.

Notice what they held up.

Not a plaque.

Not a certificate.

Not a neutral announcement graphic.

They chose a football jersey — not even an authentic, stitched, officially licensed NCAA NDSU jersey, but a made-for-the-photo prop with “Amazon” slapped on the back.

Because in North Dakota, a Bison football jersey is not clothing.

It’s cultural currency.

It’s allegiance.

And when the state wraps Amazon in Bison colors, the psychology is simple:

Disagree with the deal? Then you’re disagreeing with the Bison.

And in North Dakota, that’s like saying you’re against oxygen.

But here’s the problem:

Did Amazon pay NDSU for the right to use the uniforms?

The state used the team’s image to propel a political narrative.

Why did no one in oversight professions ask whether that was ethical, legal, or appropriate.

Imagine a private company doing this. They’d be sued.

Imagine a nonprofit doing it. They’d face trademark enforcement.

But when government does it?

They call it “public communication” - and Amazon walks away with the free branding boost and Amazon walks away with the free branding boost — while Hoeven, Burgum, and Mahoney walk away with the kind of private-sector contacts and access money can’t buy.

Trademark Law: Where the State Crossed the Line

NDSU’s marks are registered trademarks.

They cannot be used for:

endorsements

commercial promotion

advertising

political affiliation

public image campaigns

…without a licensing agreement.

Using NDSU jerseys and branding to promote a government-brokered deal with Amazon is textbook “implied endorsement.” In trademark law, that’s one of the most tightly regulated categories.

To this day, the state has disclosed no agreement with NDSU that would authorize this usage.

And that’s the point.

Government communication teams operate as if trademark law, advertising law, and journalism ethics do not apply to them — even though they apply to everyone else.

What the Amazon–Bison Photo Op Was Actually Worth

If the now-famous Amazon/NDSU Bison jersey photo had been treated like a commercial endorsement, the IRS and NCAA licensing frameworks would require a fair-market valuation.

Here’s what that value looks like in real-world numbers:

1. Appearance Value of Officials (Corporate keynote / endorsement equivalents)

Governor: $25,000–$50,000

U.S. Senator: $20,000–$40,000

Fargo Mayor: $5,000–$10,000

Subtotal: $50,000–$100,000

2. Use of NDSU Branding & Jersey (NCAA licensing + implied endorsement value)

Unlicensed jersey usage: $10,000–$25,000

Implied athletic program endorsement: $35,000–$75,000

Subtotal: $45,000–$100,000

3. Event Production & Staff Time (If billed at normal agency rates)

Coordination, planning, personnel: $2,500–$5,000

Photo/video production: $3,000–$7,500

Communications work + PR drafting: $4,000–$8,000

Security + facility usage: $2,000–$4,000

Subtotal: $11,500–$24,500

4. Media Distribution Value (Equivalent paid reach + earned media)

Government social amplification: $8,000–$20,000

News coverage triggered by the event: $15,000–$30,000

Subtotal: $23,000–$50,000

5. Intangible Value: Social License & Legitimacy This is what Amazon really received — political validation placed directly on its shoulders.

Public-sector “seal of approval”: $50,000–$150,000

Estimated Total Value to Amazon Low: $180,000

High: $450,000

Likely Midpoint: ~$275,000

Why It Matters

A private company would have to pay for this level of political endorsement, branding, production, and media distribution.

Amazon didn’t.

The entire value came from public offices, public assets, and public employees — and it was presented not as advertising, but as “public information.”

Senator Hoeven presents Harold Hamm with a fully stitched, authentic UND hockey jersey — not the generic, off-the-rack Bison shirt used for Amazon’s rollout. And not football, not basketball. At UND, hockey is the prestige brand, the top-tier program, not football. The choice is deliberate, signaling exactly which identity the state wants to project when the cameras are rolling.

Why This Matters: The Decline of Local Media Is Not an Accident

Local papers are dying.

Local radio is shrinking.

Local TV newsrooms are bleeding staff.

At the same time:

Government communication budgets are growing

Government social media is expanding

Government messaging is being boosted by paid ads

State agencies are hiring more PR than reporters exist in entire regions

And all of it is funded by taxpayers — including the ones who work in the private media businesses now being undercut by the state.

The government isn’t just “informing.”

It’s competing with its own citizens’ businesses.

And because government controls the money spigot, the narrative becomes self-reinforcing:

If you criticize the city, you’re attacking “public servants.”

If you push for transparency, you’re “anti-government.”

If you question a development deal, you’re “anti-growth.”

If you challenge Amazon’s incentives, you’re “against the Bison.”

This is psychological engineering, not communication.

North Dakota’s New Model: Parallel Press, Publicly Funded

Here’s the uncomfortable truth:

North Dakota has built a government-run media machine —

one that produces more content than the private newsrooms it quietly replaces.

This is not transparency.

This is not civic duty.

This is not public information.

This is narrative management at scale, financed by the people being managed.

In governance language:

The technical term for this is “captured communication systems” — where the governing body controls the channels that are supposed to hold it accountable.

But you don’t need modern terminology to describe it.

Old-school words work just fine:

conflict of interest

propaganda

misuse of public resources

erosion of trust

lack of accountability

The public sees the symptoms. They just haven’t traced the source.

Cracking the Code Means Less Transparency, More Taxes, Total Government Control

North Dakota officials love the phrase “cracking the code” for economic development, workforce recruitment, and branding campaigns.

But here’s the real code they’ve cracked:

Control the message, control the narrative, control the public.

And if local media can’t survive the government competition?

Well — the government can always produce its own news.

And after the last media outlet closes its doors or turns nonprofit, North Dakota’s government entities will be the only “news” left, publishing stories about themselves with no one left to question the script.

Whether you watch it or not, you’re already paying for their subscription — which, ironically, is actually your subscription — and as the audience drops, the state simply raises your tax bill to cover the growing cost.

END OF PART ONE

⭐ Preview of Part Two: The Bakken Broadcast Network

In Part Two, we head west to Williston — where the gap between government-produced content and actual public engagement is even more revealing. Despite thousands of followers spread across city, airport, and economic development pages, many official videos and podcasts struggle to break a few hundred views, even after years online. Yet every post still consumes taxpayer-funded time, staff, and production resources. In a region where local media survives on razor-thin margins, government entities are spending heavily to produce content almost no one sees, while leaving millions in potential marketing revenue untapped because they cannot legally operate like real media companies. That disconnect — between audience size, actual engagement, and taxpayer cost — is becoming the new demographic reality for government-run communications in North Dakota. And Williston may be the clearest window into where this state run model is heading next.

