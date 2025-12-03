North Dakota woke up this morning to discover that one of its most aggressive land grabs didn’t just hit a legal speed bump — it hit a brick wall, courtesy of a district court judge who still remembers what the Constitution says.

Judge Anthony Swain Benson ruled that the state’s pore-space statute — you know, the one that let corporations store CO₂ under your land without paying you or even asking you — was unconstitutional. The landowners were right. The state was wrong.

And here’s the kicker:

The state had already spent millions acting like the law was carved onto stone tablets delivered at the top of Killdeer Mountain.

Contractors hired.

Survey stakes in the ground.

Drill pads flagged.

Permits rubber-stamped with a flourish.

All under the watchful, promotional, and often theatrical eye of Lynn Helms, the state’s longtime oil czar.

Not a regulator.

Not a referee.

More like the ringmaster of a taxpayer-funded carbon circus.

The state of North Dakota created a system where Lynn Helms (left) was both the regulator and public relations marketer for the oil and gas industry.

The Judge Didn’t Just Strike Down a Law — He Pulled the Curtain Back on the Whole Operation

The Northwest Landowners Association — led by attorney Derrick Braaten, who has spent half his career explaining to the state that “private land” is not a creative-writing prompt — challenged the statute from the beginning. They said the state had overreached. They said landowners couldn’t be forced into CO₂ storage projects without compensation.

They said the law was unconstitutional.

And the state responded by…

Well, let’s just say “good-faith debate” was not the strategy.

Instead, state-supported messaging and its partnered nonprofits painted landowners as obstructionists, anti-progress, and in one spectacularly reckless turn, “domestic terrorists.”

Yes, you read that right.

A state-backed nonprofit, tied in purpose and personnel to the carbon-pipeline push, publicly labeled rural landowners — as “domestic terrorists” for asking the most fundamental question in property rights history:

“Why are surveyors on my land without my permission?”

Apparently, that’s radical behavior now in America.

And if you’re wondering how far North Dakota will go — or how much it will spend — to enforce that idea, the answer is: as far as it wants, and as much as it takes.

Lynn Helms, center, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, listens Tuesday, June 11, 2024, during a public hearing in Bismarck on proposed carbon dioxide storage that would be connected to the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. (Kyle Martin/North Dakota Monitor)

Helms: The Man, the Myth, the Mineral Promoter

Let’s talk about Lynn Helms.

This is the same Helms who once told a room full of media — with a straight face, mind you — that “your grandchildren’s grandchildren will profit from the Bakken,” a line so grandiose it deserves to be embroidered onto velvet drapes at a carnival fortune-teller’s booth.

And that’s because Helms’s job was never just regulation. By design, he was both:

• Chief Promoter of North Dakota’s oil, gas, and carbon dreams

• Chief Regulator of the same industries he was cheerleading

Give someone that kind of dual authority and you don’t get regulation — you get showmanship. When Helms lobbied for the first pore-space law in 2009, most legislators didn’t actually understand the technical details. They didn’t challenge him because they trusted him.

Let’s repeat that one more time. The people of North Dakota trusted Lynn Helms.

And Helms leaned into that trust, using humor, enthusiasm, and a kind of “don’t be the odd one out” peer pressure to build momentum no neutral regulator could ever get away with.

So when the pore-space statutes were rewritten in 2019 through SB 2344 — and expanded again in the CO₂-storage framework — Helms wasn’t merely offering commentary.

He was shaping the blueprint. The architect when it counted, and the foreman when the Legislature needed reassurance.

And that law, now ruled unconstitutional, was precisely the tool used to:

grant Summit Carbon Solutions its controversial storage permit

push “amalgamation,” forcing landowners into projects they never agreed to

bypass what courts call “just compensation”

greenlight work crews who later appeared on landowners’ property with clipboards and blank stares when asked who sent them

That’s not regulation.

That’s trespassing with paperwork — and doing it with the kind of cavalier confidence you can only muster when the money, the land, and the consequences all belong to someone else.

Yet another basic level of ethics quietly brushed aside by North Dakota’s regulators — and enabled by the circle surrounding Lynn Helms and the state’s emerging Carbon Cartel.

Flanked by President Monsignor James Shea (middle), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (right), Senator Kevin Cramer (left), Harold Hamm welcomes students and guests to the ‘Hamm School of Engineering’.

The State Didn’t Just Overreach. It Overinvested.

Here’s the part the public is only starting to grasp:

The state used taxpayer dollars to bulldoze forward a legally defective system, then used more taxpayer dollars to smear the people it was legally injuring.

State attorneys invested years defending a law that now lies in ruins.

Agencies poured staff time into building CO₂ regulatory frameworks.

The Industrial Commission — Gov. Burgum, AG Drew Wrigley, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring — kept signing off.

And contractors moved in like the project was ordained.

Meanwhile, landowners were told to sit down and shut up because the “experts” knew what was best.

Except the experts were wrong.

And the landowners just proved it.

Photo source: Loos Tales

Why This Is Coming to Light Now

Because the system finally pushed too far.

When the state:

rewrote longstanding pore-space definitions

removed landowner consent

invited out-of-state corporations to use pore space like it was a community storage unit

withheld plume models from affected families

and funded a nonprofit that called lifelong North Dakotans “terrorists” for questioning government authority

…it created something more volatile than any CO₂ injection well.

It created scrutiny.

And scrutinized systems sometimes fail.

Especially when they were built on layers of public trust that were never as sturdy as advertised.

Attorney Derrick Braaten and Troy Coons, head of the Northwest Landowners Association, listen during a March 27, 2025, legislative hearing. On Tuesday, a district judge ruled in favor of the landowner group in a lawsuit related to property rights. (Photo by Mary Steurer/North Dakota Monitor)

This Isn’t Just a Legal Win — It’s a Cultural Shift

The ruling has cracked the façade of North Dakota’s “we know what’s best for you” energy governance model.

The old system — the one where Helms delivered optimistic Bakken sermons while signing off on policies favoring corporations — relied on landowners believing that the referee was neutral.

Now they know better.

Now the judge knows better.

And now the public is starting to wonder: If the state was willing to override property rights for CO₂ storage, what else has been built on the same assumptions?

That question is the one shaking Bismarck right now. So is this one:

What else has been stitched together in the dark while the people were busy living their lives?

Conclusion: The Price of Arrogance

The law is dead. For now, it will no likely be appealed and cost more money to the taxpayers and landowners.

The permits are wounded.

And at the end of the day, the public trust is gone.

The state’s credibility is somewhere out in a field, lying next to a survey stake nobody asked for.

North Dakota didn’t just miscalculate.

It went after the very people who were too busy working multiple jobs to notice the storm building around them. Then it pushed harder. And harder. Until the state’s overreach and appetite finally crossed a line ordinary citizens could no longer ignore.

The landowners weren’t the problem.

They were the warning.

And this time, the warning didn’t get ignored. People have stopped pretending their elected officials are on their side when it’s obvious they’re working for interests that don’t live here, don’t farm here, and don’t answer to voters here.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

