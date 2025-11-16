Why would a company that has never built a pipeline, never captured carbon, and never transported CO₂ get ushered to the front of the line in North Dakota?

That’s an interesting question in and by itself. Here’s another one, a more specific question to ponder - Why did Summit Carbon Solutions — a company with no track record — receive immediate political support, regulatory alignment, VIP introductions, and a direct path to billions in federal subsidies?

The answer starts with a dictionary, not an opinion.

Cartel (noun): an association of manufacturers or suppliers with the purpose of maintaining prices at a high level and restricting competition.

Most people hear the word “cartel” and picture something illegal.

But a cartel doesn’t need secrecy or criminal meetings.

A cartel can be created in broad daylight if the government designs the rules to restrict competition, eliminate the free market, and funnel public resources toward a small, favored group.

That’s exactly what North Dakota began doing in 2009 — long before Summit Carbon Solutions ever existed.

2009: The Quiet Rewrite That Changed Everything

In 2009, under North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, the state quietly rewrote North Dakota’s pore-space laws.

There were no town halls.

No media rollouts.

No homeowner education campaigns.

In fact, there was barely social media at all — MySpace was still the platform of choice. Facebook was for college kids, Twitter didn’t matter yet, and North Dakota wasn’t exactly livestreaming legislative updates.

If you weren’t in the room, you didn’t know it happened.

And almost no one was in the room.

What passed for “public notice” was little more than a line item in a legislative packet. No headlines. No debate. No conversations at the local café.

Just a technical statutory shift that only insiders and industry lawyers understood — or even knew about.

The new language positioned subsurface “pore space” — the empty geologic formations beneath private land — as a tool the state could aggregate, amalgamate, and assign for underground storage projects.

In plain English:

The state created the ability to bundle private property owners into large storage units — without their consent.

This one change created the backbone of the carbon-storage economy. It laid the pipe before the pipeline. It set the rules before the players were chosen. It formed the legal infrastructure before anyone in the public even knew what carbon sequestration was.

Some would call that foresight.

Some might call it government-sponsored insider trading.

I’m not here to choose a label — only to match documented actions to dictionary definitions.

But one thing it was not — an accident.

It was deliberate, strategic, and part of a broader plan that would unfold over the next decade.

And now that the seed had been planted, the system just needed time to grow.

While that was happening, it’s time to introduce the person whose role made all of this possible — North Dakota’s state-approved chameleon. The one man the state empowered to both promote the industry and regulate it, switching hats whenever convenient.

He didn’t have to hide the duality.

The state made it legal.

And in the years to come, he would use that hybrid role to shape the narrative, influence policy, and ultimately help midwife the carbon pipeline era that no landowner saw coming.

The Regulator Who Didn’t Believe in Public Comment

Helms — the same man who helped rewrite pore-space law — once put in writing:

“I just don’t see much value in public comment.”

That’s a direct quote from a public record.

Again, I’m not editorializing.

Here’s the dictionary definition of “public comment”:

“citizens providing input before the government makes decisions affecting them.”

And it wasn’t just public comment Helms dismissed — it was basic math.

In 2013, he publicly claimed the Bakken wells would need only initial frack water, yet state data later showed the opposite: the wells required more water to stay alive than to be fracked in the first place.

Helms’ own department confirmed Bakken wells were “drinking” 600 gallons of fresh water per day to flush out salt blockages, adding up to 6–9 million gallons per well over a lifecycle. Another projection wildly off.

Another “realization” that came years too late. And as usual, the public only learned the truth after the damage was done and the state had already rearranged water rights in favor of industry.

If the man in charge of oversight says citizens’ voices have no value, you don’t have oversight.

You have a PR director wearing a regulator’s badge.

And Helms played both roles beautifully.

He told the world the Bakken Boom would last through your “grandchildren’s grandchildren.”

He told counties spills were “contained.”

He told lawmakers that stabilizing volatile oil wasn’t worth it because it would “devalue the crude immensely.”

And he told communities full of contaminated water wells that everything was fine.

PR or regulation?

At this point, does it matter?

The dual-role system is the system.

The confusion is the point.

Lynn Helms, center, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, listens Tuesday, June 11, 2024, during a public hearing in Bismarck on proposed carbon dioxide storage that would be connected to the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. (Kyle Martin/North Dakota Monitor)

A Pattern of “Oops, the State Forgot to Tell You”

This part matters, because it shows the pattern after the water-math mishap — the moment when even basic projections weren’t just off, they were off by millions of gallons and entire policy decisions had already been made around the wrong numbers.

In 2013, Helms told counties Bakken wells only needed initial frack water.

Then state data revealed those wells were “drinking” 600 gallons per day in maintenance water — ultimately requiring three to four times more fresh water over their lifespan than the frack itself. Another projection missed. Another “realization” delivered years late. Another statewide system built on misinformation.

And the pattern doesn’t end there:

2014 — Mountrail County:

A drilling-waste pit approved too close to a municipal water well.

Helms admits to “oversight.”

Citizens ask how the state didn’t know this was a wellhead protection area.

Helms shrugs.

2014 — Extraordinary Places Rule:

Helms says public input has “no value,” then still gets final decision-making power.

2015 — Spill Data:

State underreports volumes.

State claims spill rates are down while their own math shows the opposite.

2006–2014 — Enforcement:

North Dakota collects only $1.1 million in fines while 18.4 million gallons of spills contaminate farms and water.

Texas, by contrast, collects $33 million in the same window.This is governance by shrug.

If the public ever feels left out or blindsided, it’s because leaving them out wasn’t an accident — it was administrative culture.

And every one of these “oversights,” “miscommunications,” and “we’ll-get-it-right-next-time” moments wasn’t random.

They were building blocks.

Not glitches.

Not mistakes.

Not bureaucratic fumbles.

They were early clues that North Dakota was assembling the structure for what would become a Carbon Cartel — one statute, one loophole, one quiet decision at a time.

When you zoom out, the pattern stops looking like coincidence and starts looking like architecture.

Rewriting pore space without telling landowners

Minimizing public comment while maximizing industry access

Downplaying spills while reducing accountability

Expanding state power over subsurface rights

Weakening local authority while strengthening state primacy

Selling hype instead of providing oversight

Brick by brick, precedent by precedent, molecule by molecule, the state was constructing a system where a handful of politically connected corporations would control the future of carbon storage — and where landowners would have almost no say in how their property was used.

A Carbon Cartel doesn’t appear fully formed.

It grows through quiet decisions no one notices until it’s too late.

The Two-Faced “Local Control” Trick

Here’s another chapter in the playbook:

When the state wants to keep federal regulators out, North Dakota politicians scream “local control.”

When local governments want to protect themselves — whether from volatile oil trains or carbon pipelines — the state suddenly prefers federal shields, federal preemption, or state primacy.

The same regulator, the same governor, the same senators swing between:

“We don’t want federal interference”

“The federal government won’t let us regulate that”

“Only federal science can resolve this issue”

“We need state primacy so Washington can’t slow us down”

It depends on what benefits industry.

In Washington state, when legislators tried to regulate the vapor pressure of explosive Bakken crude, Helms opposed it and told them to “wait for federal studies.”

Those federal studies?

Already four years overdue — and everyone in oil engineering knows the science is 80 years old.

Delay buys time.

Time protects revenue.

Revenue protects donors.

That’s the cycle.

2013–2015: Eroding the Guardrails

Once pore space was redefined in 2009, the rest fell into place quickly:

2013–2014 — Eminent domain blurred.

Lynn Helms testified that much of the subsurface already belonged to the “public good,” hinting at a future where government could bypass traditional takings.

2014 — Public comment dismissed.

Helms was caught in a state email writing, “I just don’t see much value in public comment.”

State policy was amended so that he was not obligated to act on public comment even when required to receive it.

2015 — Spills downplayed, accountability weakened.

Helms testified that spill incidents were “way, way down.”

Independent analysts using the state’s own data found they had increased 644% since 2004.

At this point, the regulatory system had been reshaped into something unusual — a model where the top regulator also functioned as the top promoter.

That dual role was not a flaw; it was the design.

That duality would later become the justification for the most radical carbon-sequestration push in the country.

2016–2019: The System Locks Into Place

By 2016, the nation finally turned its eyes toward North Dakota during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Cameras flooded in. Politicians parachuted in. Activists swarmed the prairie.

But here’s the part almost everyone missed:

The real power moves weren’t happening at the protest site — they were happening in the legislature, quietly, methodically, and years earlier.

While the world argued about one pipeline, the state was finishing the legal scaffolding for an entirely different industry: carbon storage.

And in 2019, the final piece snapped into place.

The legislature passed a law allowing the state to force private pore space into a carbon storage unit without landowner consent.

No opt-out.

No vote.

No negotiation.

Just mandatory inclusion in a subsurface storage zone you can’t see, can’t touch, can’t access, and can’t stop.

This is the moment North Dakota’s carbon economy shifted from concept to certainty — from something that looked cracked around the edges to a system that suddenly snapped into code.

Not because of innovation.

Not because of engineering.

Because the law flipped the switch.

Not because the market demanded it.

Not because a company built anything.

And definitely not because landowners asked for it.

It became inevitable for one reason:

The state pre-engineered the legal architecture so that carbon storage could exist even if the public didn’t want it — and even if the market wouldn’t support it.

The architecture was complete.

Not a conspiracy.

Not a secret meeting.

Just a slow, steady construction of a legal environment where:

only one type of project could exist, and

only one type of player could win.

That is not a free market.

That is the dictionary definition of a cartel.

2021: A New Company Appears — Perfectly Timed

Only after the legal groundwork was finished did Summit Carbon Solutions finally arrive.

On February 18, 2021, Summit Agricultural Group sent out its very first press release announcing the creation of Summit Carbon Solutions — a company that had never built a pipeline, never captured CO₂, and never transported it.

And yet they declared, confidently and publicly, that their multi-state carbon pipeline network would be “operational by 2024.”

A claim so ambitious that any true free-market company would have been laughed out of the room.

But in North Dakota, the room had already been prepared. The legal path was already swept clean. The permissions pre-written. The cartel architecture fully assembled.

Summit didn’t have to build credibility.

The state had done it for them.

They had:

never built a pipeline

never permitted one

never stored carbon

never operated CO₂ transport

no field experience

no market-tested technology

no track record of safety

Flanked by President Monsignor James Shea (middle), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (right), Senator Kevin Cramer (left), Harold Hamm welcomes students and guests to the ‘Hamm School of Engineering’.

What Summit did have was timing, connections, and cash.

Their business model required:

pore space the public didn’t know had been redefined

eminent domain softened over a decade

a regulatory culture openly aligned with industry

federal subsidy programs worth billions

state leaders promising to “crack the code”

Summit didn’t have to fight their way to the front of the line.

The line had been cleared for them.

A select few were ushered straight to the velvet rope.

By 2022, Continental Resources put $250 million behind Summit — instantly legitimizing a company with zero pipeline experience as a national carbon authority.

By 2023, landowners across Iowa and the Dakotas opened their mailboxes to discover letters warning that their land could be condemned for a project they had never heard of, never voted on, and never agreed to.

By 2024–2025, Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Senator John Hoeven were standing on national stages bragging about North Dakota’s “geologic jackpot” and the state’s ability to “crack the code” for the entire country — never mentioning that the code had been quietly rewritten a decade earlier without the public’s knowledge.

This wasn’t a boom.

This wasn’t a market.

This was a pre-engineered system.

A system built to produce one thing: government subsidies — the most reliable commodity in modern energy policy.

And it’s worth remembering: the original cartels weren’t shadowy crime syndicates. They were political alliances in 18th- and 19th-century Europe, parties and power blocs using the machinery of the state to fix markets, eliminate rivals, and guarantee revenue.

North Dakota simply updated the model.

And right on cue, Summit Carbon Solutions walked in.

A company with no pipeline experience, no carbon-capture track record, and no operational system suddenly became the chosen vehicle for the most ambitious carbon-infrastructure buildout in U.S. history.

Not because of performance.

Not because of innovation.

But because the state had spent more than a decade constructing the legal, political, and regulatory runway for them.

And consider this.

With the playing field tilted, the statutes rewritten, the regulators aligned, the governors cheerleading, the universities subsidized, the PR crafted, the agencies coordinated, the federal tax credits waiting, and the entire apparatus of state government bending toward this one outcome…

there is still not a single piece of Summit’s pipe in the ground.

Not one.

This is the same company that promised the public—and the media—that it would be operational by 2024.

Not “breaking ground.”

Not “maybe starting construction.”

“Operational.”

Instead, years later, nothing has materialized.

A miss like that would bury any true free-market operator.

A company without a political scaffold would collapse under the weight of its own overpromising.

But a government-built cartel?

A politically engineered revenue machine?

A project dependent not on customers or product demand but on:

tax credits,

state primacy control,

eminent domain authority,

pre-written pore-space law,

and sovereign regulatory protection?

That machine can miss every deadline, every projection, every engineering benchmark — and still march forward untouched.

Because the performance doesn’t matter.

The product doesn’t matter.

The deadlines don’t matter.

Only the subsidies matter.

Only the legal authority matters.

Only the pre-engineered infrastructure matters.

Summit Carbon Solutions isn’t succeeding despite the delays.

It’s succeeding because the state built a system where failure has no consequence —

as long as the tax credits flow.

That kind of entity never has to hit a deadline.

It never has to face a market.

It never has to close.

Because when the state designs the system, picks the winners, and guarantees the payout, there is no risk.

Only inevitability.

Why This Matters (and Why We Start Here)

This isn’t the story of one pipeline.

This is the story of how a state rewrote property rights, neutralized local control, muted public participation, insulated regulators, and coordinated political messaging so that one carbon-capture project would dominate the region.

Summit Carbon Solutions didn’t create the system.

The system created Summit Carbon Solutions.

That is why a company with no experience was able to walk into a multibillion-dollar industry overnight.

And that is why the next chapter writes itself.

US Senator Kevin Cramer (left), along with Senator John Hoeven (middle) and Harold Hamm (right) publicly drink champagne to “free-market conservatism,” while privately supporting the backbone of a mandated, subsidy-dependent carbon economy.

Preview of Part Two: Follow the Functions, Not the People

In Part Two, we move from “how the system was built” to how the system behaves.

We’ll walk through how other states are starting to Crack the Code:

how Iowa discovered its landowners were being pulled into forced aggregation

how Ohio lawmakers are now copying North Dakota’s model

how Wyoming is currently following ND’s playbook

how Nebraska activated an existing pipeline to skip public process

how eminent domain arguments are expanding far beyond their original scope

how regulators became marketers

and why the same people who dismissed public comment now claim to be champions of “stakeholder engagement”

Part Two will show that the carbon pipeline story is not about carbon.

It’s about governance — the G in ESG — and what happens when a state rewrites the rules of ownership.

If Part One showed you the blueprint, Part Two will show you the machinery.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK