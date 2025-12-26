Event Co-Chair Dave Goodin, Event Co-Chair Michael LeBeau, MD, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former ND Career Builders Scholarship & Loan Repayment student recipient Gabrielle Lommel, North Dakota University System Vice Chancellor of Strategy and Strategic Engagement Jerry Rostad, Co-Founder of CareerViewXR Katie Chaussee, CEO of CareerViewXR Matthew Chaussee, Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer, present a check of $125,000 on behalf of North Dakota’s Governors Cup and the Greater North Dakota Chamber Foundation to ND Career Builders.

There are a couple news items from the state of North Dakota that readers want us to “Crack The Code” on - the appointed ND Governor’s Cup and the appointed North Dakota Department of Commerce film grant program that totaled roughly $740,000.

Let’s start with the part everyone keeps pretending not to see: the “North Dakota Governors’ Cup” is not just a golf event with a fancy name. It’s a governance model.

The website says the event was established in 2024 and exists to raise funds for the ND Career Builders Loan Repayment Program. It also says the event partners with Funatix Events, is seeking 501(c)(3) status, raised $125,000 at the inaugural event, and invites people to “become a sponsor.”

On paper, that all sounds like civic-minded capitalism. In practice, it’s something else entirely:

It’s a state-produced marketplace—built with the governor’s brand equity—then rented back to the private sector via sponsorships.

That isn’t the free market. That’s a government-assisted market replacement program.

When the referee suits up and joins the game

In a functional free market, government’s job is boring by design: protect rights, enforce contracts, keep the rules stable, and get out of the way so citizens can build.

But when a governor’s title becomes the headline sponsor of the state’s social calendar, government is no longer a referee. It’s a competitor—one with structural advantages private organizers can’t replicate:

Instant credibility

Institutional access

A built-in PR machine

Soft power that signals, “This is the event.”

And the Governors’ Cup website isn’t shy about leaning into that gravitas. It notes “support and attendance” from then-Governor Doug Burgum for the inaugural event.

That matters because in a small state—where relationships are currency—a governor-branded event isn’t just an event. It’s a message. And the message is: If you want to be seen as “pro-North Dakota,” you know where to show up and who to sponsor.

That is not market demand. That is political demand—and political demand always crowds out private demand.

The hidden tax: sponsorships that stop being voluntary

Corporate sponsorship is supposed to be a business decision: audience, reach, alignment, ROI.

But when the event is wrapped in the governor’s name and the “cause” is tied to a state workforce program, sponsorship becomes something else:

A reputational insurance policy

A relationship maintenance fee

A “don’t get left out” payment

That’s the part nobody says out loud, because they don’t have to. The architecture says it for them.

And every dollar that flows into a governor-branded sponsorship funnel is a dollar not flowing into:

Local chambers

Youth sports and FFA

Independent workforce nonprofits

Privately run conferences and local events

Smaller charities that can’t offer proximity to power

Another layer of distortion enters once nonprofit status and public–private partnerships are introduced into what used to be a straightforward media and events marketplace. When an event operates under a nonprofit designation—or even a “nonprofit pending” banner—corporate sponsorships are no longer just advertising decisions.

They become tax-advantaged expenditures, reclassified from marketing risk to charitable write-offs. That single shift dramatically alters competition. Private media companies and independent event producers must justify sponsorships on audience reach, performance, and return on investment. Government-adjacent nonprofits and PPP-backed events, by contrast, can sell access bundled with tax benefits, political proximity, and moral insulation.

This effectively creates a two-tier marketplace. On one side are private operators competing for discretionary advertising dollars. On the other are state-aligned nonprofits and PPPs offering sponsors something the free market cannot: write-offs combined with institutional favor.

The result is predictable. Capital migrates toward the government-enabled structure, not because it performs better, but because it carries less risk and more ancillary benefit. Over time, traditional media outlets, independent events, and local producers are crowded out—not by better ideas, but by a system where government and nonprofit frameworks work together to redirect private capital away from open competition and into sanctioned channels. That isn’t market evolution. It’s market displacement, engineered quietly through tax policy, nonprofit status, and public–private partnership alignment.

The irony is thick enough to pave I-94: the event is marketed as helping keep workers in North Dakota—while it simultaneously centralizes opportunity around the people who already have the most access.

ND Governor’s Cup Board of Directors above: Guy Moos, the CEO at Baker Boy, and Gretchen Stenehjam, the Marketing Director at First International Bank & Trust, serve as the event’s co-chairs in 2026. Retired MDU Resources CEO Dave Goodin and Sanford Health’s Michael LeBeau served an integral part of the inaugural event. (Source Governor’s Cup website)

Funatix isn’t the villain—and that’s the point